(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 03 (Fitch) Sul America S.A.'s (SASA;
Long-term local
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable Outlook)
recently announced
agreement to sell its subsidiary Sul America Companhia de
Seguros Gerais (SASG)
and its large-risks Property & Casualty (P&C) portfolio to AXA
Corporate
Solutions Brasil e America Latina Resseguros S.A. (AXA CS
Brasil, National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating, 'AAA(bra)'/Stable
Outlook) is neutral
for both companies' ratings, according to Fitch Ratings.
Subject to regulatory approvals, SASA will first transfer its
large-risks P&C
portfolio to SASG, after which AXA CS Brasil will incorporate
SASG. As part of
the agreement, SASA will transfer approximately 100
professionals dedicated to
this business to AXA CS Brasil. The companies expect to receive
the regulatory
approvals within the next six months. AXA CS Brasil will
maintain the new
company as a separate insurance subsidiary. In addition, as per
the agreement
between the two parties, SASA will provide transition services
to AXA CS Brasil,
including technical and commercial support in renewals and
distributions, for a
period of one year following the close of the transaction,
extendable by AXA CS
Brasil.
SASA's portfolios that are subject to sale make up a very small
portion of the
company's overall premium base, which reached BRL16.1 billion as
of end-2014
(including pension and saving bonds contributions). SASG's total
underwritten
premiums, which exclusively are originated in the DPVAT
insurance segment
(mandatory third-party liability insurance for vehicle owners),
were BRL15
million in 2014. During the same period, the large-risks
portfolio that will be
sold to AXA CS Brasil generated BRL220 million of underwritten
premiums in
marine (cargo and hull) and property (fire, engineering, general
liability and
miscellaneous P&C for medium and large companies) lines. The
total value of the
transaction is BRL135 million. SASA plans to utilize the
proceeds for organic
growth.
AXA CS Brasil's rating is driven by the expected support from
its parent, AXA
Corporate Solutions Assurance (AXA CS, IFS 'AA-'/Outlook
Stable). Fitch does not
expect any change in parental support as a result of the
transaction. AXA CS
Brasil is a local reinsurance company set up in December 2013.
It received its
operating license from the insurance regulator in August 2014.
In line with the
global focus and expertise of its parent, AXA CS Brasil operates
in commercial
P&C lines. In the first five months of 2015, its total
underwritten premiums
reached BRL16 million.
The transaction is in line with both companies' strategic
objectives. SASA plans
to remain focused on its main businesses of health and auto
insurance, as well
as life and personal accident, private pension, saving bonds and
asset
management segments. In the P&C segment, following the sale of
its large-risks
portfolio, it will concentrate its exposure in the relatively
less volatile and
highly diversified retail segments. As for AXA CS Brasil, the
acquisition
provides an opportunity for fast growth in its target segments
in Brazil and
complements its existing business plan.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3309
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com;
Sandro Scenga, New
York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology [756650 - 04-SEP-2014] (pub. 04 Sep
2014)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria [720082 - 30-OCT-2013] (pub. 30
Oct 2013)
here
