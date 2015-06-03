(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) The Turkish banking sector as a
whole, and its
participation (Islamic) banks in particular, should not be
significantly
affected by the transfer last Friday of control over Asya
Katilim Bankasi to the
Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (SDIF), Fitch Ratings says. Asya
is a relatively
small part of the overall Turkish banking system, with a market
share of around
1%, but was the largest participation bank before the onset of
its problems in
2014.
We consider Turkey's banking sector generally well managed, and
we regard the
Banking Regulation and Supervision Authority (BRSA) as a
reasonably strong
regulator. But the BRSA's intervention at Asya could be
perceived to have
resulted from a political agenda towards the bank and the events
surrounding the
bank could have a moderate negative impact on investor sentiment
towards Turkey
and the perceived independence of the BRSA.
The BRSA introduced restrictive measures regarding Asya in
September 2014, and
took over management of the bank in February 2015. The BRSA's
belief that Asya's
weak financial condition posed a threat to the financial
stability of the
banking sector ultimately resulted in last week's transfer of
ownership to the
SDIF. In 2014, Asya had suffered a 50% outflow of deposits,
accompanied by
negative public statements by high-ranking government officials
about the bank's
financial position. But Asya did not default on any of its
obligations and
managed the period of stress relatively well, before the BRSA
takeover.
Controversy about the bank's complex ownership may have
contributed to Asya's
troubles. Some of the bank's shareholders are allegedly
associated with Fetullah
Gulen, an exiled cleric politically opposed to the ruling AKP
party. The bank's
end-2014 financial statements were qualified on the basis of
poor disclosure of
directors' remuneration and irregularities related to property
investments held
by a subsidiary, but showed no breach of prudential ratios.
Asya's license remains in place and it continues to operate
fully. We believe
the SDIF will attempt to identify a buyer for the bank, although
discussions
regarding Asya's potential sale in August last year did not then
result in a
transaction. Participation banks represent around 6% of total
banking sector
assets. Turkey's three state-owned commercial banks, Ziraat,
Halk and Vakiflar,
are expanding into the participation banking sector through the
establishment of
specialised subsidiaries. Ziraat's participation banking
subsidiary was
inaugurated in May.
Contact:
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd.
26 Valovaya St.
Moscow 115054
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
