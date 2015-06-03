(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB/RR1'
rating to Tenet
Healthcare Corporation's (Tenet) $900 million senior secured
notes due 2020 and
a 'B-/RR5' rating to Tenet's $1.9 billion senior unsecured notes
due 2023.
Proceeds will be used to fund the planned acquisitions of a
50.1% ownership
interest in United Surgical Partners International (USPI), and
the purchase of
Aspen Healthcare, as well as to refinance certain of Tenet's and
USPI's
outstanding debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Tenet is among the largest for-profit operators of acute care
hospitals in the
U.S. and, through the planned acquisition of a majority
ownership interest in
USPI, will become the largest operator of ambulatory surgery and
imaging
centers. Scale is increasingly important as U.S. healthcare
providers look to
drive efficiencies that offset the effects of an overall
constrained
reimbursement environment.
--Debt funding of the USPI transaction will prolong the
de-leveraging horizon
Fitch had considered following the 2013 acquisition of Vanguard
Health Systems,
Inc. (Vanguard). Opportunities to repay debt are limited over
the ratings
horizon given the absence of prepayable bank loans in Tenet's
capital structure,
although $750 million of 8% senior notes that are callable at a
premium in
August 2015 represent debt that could be paid down.
--Fitch believes that the structure of the USPI transaction is
initially
unfavorable to Tenet's balance sheet. Funding will occur at the
parent company
level rather than at the joint venture level, which will dilute
the free cash
flow (FCF) benefit to Tenet.
--The USPI deal is strategically compelling. It will improve
Tenet's payor mix
and markedly boost the company's position in more profitable
outpatient
services. The USPI business will also provide Tenet with an
offset to Fitch's
expectation for flat to declining inpatient hospital volumes due
to a secular
shift toward lower-cost care delivery settings.
--Fitch expects improving underlying business fundamentals,
particularly at
legacy Vanguard, to combine with lower uncompensated care from
the health
insurance expansion components of the Affordable Care Act (ACA)
to drive
improving FCF generation for Tenet in 2015-2016.
--Hospital industry management teams are contending with a very
dynamic
operating environment due to the implementation of the ACA, the
evolution of
payment schemes, and other regulatory reforms influencing
organic operating
trends. Tenet is now adding the complex partnership-driven
business model of
USPI on top of the ongoing integration of Vanguard, which was
Tenet's largest
acquisition in recent history.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tenet
include:
--Top-line organic growth of 3%-4% annually, driven by
commercial pricing
increases coupled with sustained positive growth in patient
volumes, although
some decline is expected versus the very strong volume results
posted across the
hospital industry in the last two quarters;
--Operating EBITDA margins sustained above 12% and slightly
expanding in
2015-2017;
--No substantial debt repayment in 2015-2017, except the portion
of the current
issuances used to refinance debt of USPI and Tenet;
--Tenet will spend $1.5 billion to acquire the remaining 49.9%
interest in the
USPI joint venture through 2019;
--Capital expenditures of $1 billion or more in 2015 and 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of Tenet Healthcare's 'B' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) considers
gross debt-to-EBITDA trending toward 5.5x over the next one to
two years. Pro
forma for the USPI transaction, Fitch calculates leverage of
6.4x. EBITDA growth
is expected to be the primary source of deleveraging since Tenet
is not expected
to have a material amount of prepayable debt after the USPI
transaction. If
Tenet uses debt to fund the planned acquisition of the other
49.9% of the USPI
JV, as opposed to equity or cash on hand, it could drive a
downgrade of the
ratings.
A positive rating action is unlikely over the next one to two
years because of
Tenet's weak FCF generation and high leverage. Furthermore, the
'B' IDR
incorporates the expectation for generally improving operations
in the hospital
industry as a result of the ACA and economic improvement in the
near term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates Tenet as follows:
--IDR 'B';
--Senior secured ABL facility 'BB/RR1';
--Senior secured notes 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1 312-368-3169
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1 212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
