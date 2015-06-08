(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
ratings to
Indonesia-based PT Astra Sedaya Finance's (ASF; AAA(idn)/Stable)
proposed senior
unsecured bonds, the fifth tranche to be issued this year under
the programme,
as follows:
- bonds with maturity of three years assigned a National
Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(idn)'
- bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned a National Short-Term
Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bond issue will be up to IDR1.575trn in size and the
proceeds will be used
to support the company's business growth.
'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as ASF's National
Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
ASF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability
of support from
its majority shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI). Fitch
considers ASF
as a strategically important subsidiary of AI, as ASF accounts
for a sizeable
portion of the parent's automobile credit sales. The support
also reflects AI's
86% effective ownership as well as ASF's strong synergies and
integration with
the parent. AI is the largest automobile manufacturer and
distributor with a 51%
share of the market in Indonesia by new car sales.
Fitch expects ASF to continue delivering healthy profitability
in 2015 in spite
of a challenging economic environment, underpinned by its
manageable credit and
funding costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in ASF's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings
would affect the
issue ratings.
Any significant decline in AI's ownership and/or ASF's
contribution to AI would
exert downward pressure on its National ratings. However, Fitch
believes this
scenario is unlikely in the foreseeable future, given ASF's
strategic importance
to AI's automotive business. ASF's ratings are also sensitive to
Fitch's
assessment of AI's credit profile; any change in the assessment
will likely lead
to a review of ASF's ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
Financial Institutions
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
+62 21 2988 6808
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 March 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.