(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nationwide
Building Society's
(Nationwide) Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A'/F1',
respectively, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. Nationwide's
Support Rating (SR)
and Support Rating Floor (SRF) have been affirmed at '5' and 'No
Floor'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, Senior Debt and VR
Nationwide's VR and IDRs reflect its low overall risk appetite,
strong franchise
in the UK mortgage and savings markets; healthy and well
performing loan book;
conservative funding and liquidity profile and strengthened
capital ratios
Nationwide's assets are composed mostly of prime residential and
buy-to-let
mortgage loans (almost 90% of total loans at FYE15). The
residential mortgage
lending book has historically performed well and showed
improvements in FYE15 in
line with the rest of the sector. While still exposed to a
higher risk
specialist lending book, this now mostly consists of buy-to-let
mortgages with
low arrear levels.
The society has a conservative attitude toward risk and has made
significant
progress in de-risking the balance sheet to match its reduced
risk appetite. The
society reduced its non-core commercial real estate (CRE)
portfolio by 64% in
the year to 4 April 2015 (FYE15), which had resulted in
significant LICs in
previous years. The society retains an appetite for CRE lending,
but future
advances are expected to be modest, of a lower risk profile than
previously and
targeted at replenishing existing levels. The reduction in CRE
exposure,
combined with a reduction in some higher risk and now out of
policy treasury
assets has decreased the society's exposure to tail risk.
Nationwide's strong franchise and brand recognition as the UK's
largest building
society specialised in mortgage and savings markets is reflected
in its
conservative funding, which consists predominately of a large
and stable retail
deposit base. The society also accesses wholesale markets in
various forms and
these now represent 23% of its total funding. Primary liquidity
remains sound
and consists of cash and high quality treasury bills.
Capitalisation is solid and strengthened during FYE15 as a
result of earnings
retention. Regulatory ratios also benefited from a reduction in
the expected
loss deduction and risk-weighted assets (RWA) following
deleveraging of the CRE
portfolio. Risk-weighted ratios are higher than those of the
major UK banks and
benefit from the very low risk weightings of its prime
residential mortgage
lending. RWA benefit particularly at this point in the economic
cycle from the
'point in time' PD approach the society takes. For example,
under the PRA's 2014
stress test (which was designed specifically to assess
participants' resilience
to a severe housing market shock), Nationwide's RWA nearly
doubled under the
stress scenario; nevertheless its CET1 ratio proved to be
resilient. Leverage
ratios, which are now more in line with UK major banks but still
weaker than
most of the building society sector, strengthened to 4.1% at
FYE15 from 3.4% a
year previously. However, higher levels could still be required
by the regulator
and we expect the society's leverage ratio to strengthen
further.
Profitability has also significantly improved as a result of an
enhanced net
interest margin, benefiting from low funding costs, reduced
impairment charges
despite increasing non-operating expenses. Overall, net interest
margins are
fairly high within the mutual sector, due to reduced funding
costs. Fitch
considers profitability is now in a sustainable range, although
some pressure on
net interest margins is expected to arise from increasing
competition in the
mortgage market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the UK sovereign in
the event that
Nationwide becomes non-viable. Full application of the EU's Bank
Recovery &
Resolution Directive (BRRD) is required across member states
from 1 January
2016, but the UK has already updated its legislative framework
with strong
policy intent to force losses onto creditors, where necessary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Nationwide's subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched
down from
Nationwide's VR reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment
of their
incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR (up to three
notches) and
assumptions around loss severity (one or two notches).
Nationwide's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched down once
from
Nationwide's VR for loss severity. The Permanent Interest
Bearing Securities
(PIBS) are rated four notches below Nationwide's VR, reflecting
two notches for
their deep subordination and two notches for incremental
non-performance risk.
The AT1 securities are rated five notches below Nationwide's VR,
of which two
notches are for loss severity to reflect the conversion into
CCDS on breach of
the trigger, and three notches for incremental non-performance
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT and VRs
Given Nationwide's low risk profile and conservative risk
appetite, Fitch views
its natural VR range to be within the 'a' category. Its
relatively narrow
business model, which focuses on UK residential mortgage lending
and savings,
means an upgrade of its Long-term IDR and VR is not Fitch's base
case.
The society's ratings are mainly sensitive to an increase in
risk appetite (eg,
an aggressive rise in lending to riskier sectors, such as CRE,
or higher loan to
values) or to a material weakening of asset quality. The ratings
are sensitive
to the society being unable to mitigate unexpected regulatory
risk, but this has
reduced, following the strengthening of leverage ratios and
improvement in
internal capital generation.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of Nationwide's SR and upward revision of the SRF
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks or building societies. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
These ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in Nationwide's
VR. The AT1
securities are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in
Nationwide's VR. This could reflect a change in capital
management or
flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for
example.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A' ; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Senior unsecured long-term debt, including programme ratings:
affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper and short-term debt, including programme
ratings: affirmed at
'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Permanent interest bearing securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
John Boulton
Director
+44 20 3530 1673
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
