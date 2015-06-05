(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says new digital
television channels with
strong content in Thailand are likely to continue to gain
advertising market
share at the expense of incumbents, particularly Channel 5 and
Channel 9.
However, the two largest channels by advertising market share,
Channel 7 and
Channel 3, should continue to maintain their market-leading
positions given
their strong programme content and large viewer base.
New channels with limited in-house production capabilities are
likely to face
more challenges attracting mass viewers, who prefer locally
produced
programming; their financial profiles could come under pressure
and their
ability to maintain enough liquidity to absorb losses over the
medium term will
be a key requirement for survival.
Of the new digital TV operators, Workpoint Entertainment Public
Company Limited
(Workpoint), RS Public Company Limited (RS), and GMM Grammy
Public Company
Limited (GMM, BBB+(tha)/Positive) have in-house production
facilities, and this
should be able to strengthen their market positions in the
challenging
environment. Fitch expects the financial profiles of these
top-rated new
operators to continue to improve in the medium term as their
revenues ramp up.
We expect the audience ratings for Workpoint's eponymous
channel, RS's Channel
8, and GMM's ONE channel to continue to improve over the next
two years,
supported by the expansion of the viewer base for digital TV and
as they
increase the number of programmes on prime time. The audience
ratings for
Channel 8 and ONE are likely to continue to increase as the
operators increase
their drama programming, which is supported by their strong
rosters of film
stars and other artists.
Workpoint is likely to concentrate on its variety shows, which
have a strong
following. It will move its popular variety show, Ching Roi
Ching Ran, its only
programme remaining on Channel 3, which is owned by BEC World
Public Company
Limited, to its own channel in July 2015. The new digital TV
operators' strategy
is to gradually add new programmes as advertising revenue grows,
to minimise the
mismatch of content production costs and advertising income.
Fitch expects Channel 5 and Channel 9 to continue to lose market
share in the
medium term as the new channels expand. Channel 5, which is
owned by Royal Thai
Army Radio and Television, has weaker in-house production
capacity and needs to
decrease its airtime rental rate by 25%-35% in 2015. Channel 9,
which is owned
by MCOT Public Company Limited, has responded by increasing the
proportion of
in-house produced programmes in 2015. The reliance on bought-in
content has
become a key risk factor since quality producers - including
Workpoint, RS and
GMM - are now mostly producing programmes for their own channels
rather than
selling to competing channels.
Among the new digital TV operators, Fitch expects those that
have weaker
abilities to produce or acquire popular programmes at
competitive rates to
struggle as their advertising revenue may not rise fast enough
in the medium
term to cover the high fixed costs of licence fees and content
production.
Contact:
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.