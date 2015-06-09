(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects competition in the Thai mobile telecommunications industry to intensify. True Corporation Public Company Limited's mobile business, TrueMobile, the third-largest operator by service revenue, has strengthened its financial profile and aims to gain market share from the top two operators. Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC, BBB/AA(tha)/Positive), the second-largest operator, is likely to come under pressure as it continued to lose revenue market share in both voice and non-voice services to market leader Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable) and TrueMobile over the past year. In 1Q15, DTAC's revenue market share in voice was 28.2% and non-voice was 29.5%, falling from 29.3% and 32.9%, respectively, in 1Q14. Fitch expects revenue in the saturated voice market to contract by 10%-15% in 2015 (2014: 12% contraction). The competition will remain intense as TrueMobile aims to gain market share in the upcountry, where voice services still dominate. This upcountry strategy has helped TrueMobile narrow the gap with the top two; TrueMobile's voice revenue market share improved by 190bp yoy to 17.7% in 1Q15 at the expense of AIS and DTAC, which saw their voice revenue market share fall by 50bps and 140bps respectively during this period. Fitch expects all operators to continue to compete aggressively on data pricing and handset promotions to increase data usage, which will be the industry's key growth driver in the medium term. AIS is likely to benefit most from rising data usage given its superior network quality. AIS invested heavily in its 3G network over the past two years, and has strengthened its competitive position in non-voice service even though it does not offer 4G services. AIS's non-voice revenue grew strongly by 33.7% yoy in 1Q15, faster than the industry's 26.7% expansion; its non-voice revenue market share improved by 260bp to 50.5% in 1Q15 from 47.9% in 1Q14. Although TrueMobile has narrowed the gap on market share with its competitors, its earnings and profitability will remain significantly weaker than that of its peers. This is mainly due to the company's relatively higher costs due to its smaller size and high marketing expenses. TrueMobile's EBITDA margin (net of network rental revenue) was weak at 12.2% for the 12 months to March 2015, compared with 44% for AIS and 33% for DTAC. We do not expect DTAC's weakening market share to have an immediate impact on its credit ratings, which already take into account higher competition and investment. DTAC's operating cash flow will remain solid and it has high rating headroom. The company's strategy is to compete on network quality rather than price. Fitch believes that the company will continue to benefit from regulatory cost saving as it migrates subscribers to the 3G licence system from the 2G concession system. The Positive Outlook on DTAC continues to reflect Fitch expectation that the company should be able to maintain strong earnings and financial leverage of below 1.5x (end-1Q15: 1.4x). However, before upgrading DTAC to 'BBB+/AA+(tha)', we would expect the company's operating EBITDAR margin to improve to over 40% on sustained basis (12 months to March 2015: 35%). The Positive Outlook indicates that these conditions may be met within two years. Contact: Obboon Thirachit Director +66 2 108 0159 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2 108 0161 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.