(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 08 (Fitch) Health insurers operating in states
that are reliant on
the federal health exchange may have reduced growth prospects if
the Supreme
Court decides to uphold King v. Burwell, as an elimination of
some ACA subsidies
may hurt enrollment, according to Fitch Ratings. The five
largest states relying
on the federal exchange are Florida, New Jersey, Ohio,
Pennsylvania, and Texas.
In these states, such a decision could also cause deterioration
in the aggregate
risk profile of consumers using the federal exchange, as healthy
consumers who
are no longer eligible for subsidies forego health insurance and
acquiesce to
ACA-imposed penalties.
'A Court decision that effectively eliminates ACA subsidies will
have widespread
implications for the health insurance industry, many of which
are highly
uncertain,' said Mark Rouck, Senior Director. 'The implications
on individual
health insurers will be disparate, depending largely on the
states from which
they derive their enrollment.'
Fitch does not anticipate the Court's decision resulting in a
meaningful number
of insurance rating actions. If the court rules against the
subsidies, Fitch
believes that most health insurers would continue to be able to
generate
earnings and interest coverage that are supportive of current
ratings. A
decision upholding the subsidies would effectively result in
business as usual
for health insurers from a financial and operational
perspective.
Fitch estimates that in 2014, the year in which the ACA's
insurance exchanges
began enrolling consumers, enrollment in the 33 states reliant
on the federal
exchange grew 19.8% compared with the prior year. In contrast,
from 2010 through
2013, enrollment in these 20 states grew at an average rate of
4.2%.
Fitch's report identifies the three largest health insurers in
federal
exchange-reliant states that are most likely to be impacted by
the potential
elimination of ACA subsidies based on 2014 enrollment.
