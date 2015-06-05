(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) The announcement that National
Health Service
regulators are to take control of health care services in three
English regions
supports our view that NHS Foundation Trusts (FTs) benefit from
strong
regulatory oversight, Fitch Ratings says. This will become more
important as the
FT sector comes under growing operational and financial
pressure.
Pressure on health services is having a growing financial impact
on FTs. In FY15
the sector recorded an aggregate deficit for the first time, of
GBP349m
(compared to a planned deficit of GBP10m) and 0.8% of operating
revenues. This
was partly due to the greater use of agency staff in A&E.
Meeting FY16 targets
will be even tougher after the Health Secretary announced NHS
budgets would have
to deliver substantial savings.
The announcement shows that the relevant authorities maintain
strong regulatory
oversight and a willingness to intervene to safeguard patient
services if FTs
are thought to be failing. This is consistent with previous
action. For example,
in 2013 Mid-Staffordshire FT was dissolved and its two hospitals
transferred to
two other trusts, demonstrating that the regulator was capable
of safeguarding
FTs' assets, protecting the interests of patients and taxpayers,
and
underpinning FTs' creditworthiness.
This intervention also spurred other FTs to strengthen
governance and delivery
of patient care.
Monitor has recently announced measures to help FTs adopt better
financial
practices. Practical support to improve operational performance
will include
advice, "buddying" arrangements and leadership training. We
think this is
positive for FTs.
The level of oversight and support provided by the regulator and
other
Department of Health bodies will remain an important part of our
credit
assessment. It is already part of our FT rating approach, which
combines a
standalone assessment using our not-for-profit hospitals and
health systems
rating criteria and public-sector entity criteria, and an uplift
to reflect the
strong regulatory oversight.
The chief executive of NHS England said this week that
regulators would work
more closely together to make improvements in health services in
three regions -
Essex, North Cumbria, and Northern, Eastern and Western Devon.
These are the
first large regional interventions under the new "success
regime". They aim to
tackle perceived system-wide failures in patient care caused by
financial
problems, staff shortages and long waiting times. NHS England,
the sector
regulator Monitor, and the NHS Trust Development Authority will
all be involved.
We affirmed Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's
'A'/Stable rating in
November.
