(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hammerson Plc's
(Hammerson) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+,
Short-term IDR at
'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Stable.
Hammerson's prime UK and French retail portfolio continues to
benefit from high
occupancy and contracted rental income. Organic net rental
income growth is
likely to trend inflation while completion of new development
projects should
drive top line growth slightly higher in 2015.
The ratings reflect a conservative balance sheet and solid
interest cover that
benefit from a mainly fixed-rate average debt maturity profile
that matches its
average lease length profile. Rating headroom is solid; Fitch
forecasts EBIT net
interest cover above 2.0x and loan-to-value (LTV) around 40% in
2015 and 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Positive 2014
In 2014 Hammerson delivered its landmark development "Les
Terrasses du Port",
which improved the quality and scale of its French portfolio. It
also helped -
together with the growing importance of the luxury outlet
segment - to further
diversify its portfolio. The approximate GBP400m equity issue
was also a key
milestone that strengthened the company's balance sheet, along
with around
GBP150m of disposals in 2014, ahead of some acquisitions, and
progress in its
London developments (LTV down to 34% at FYE14).
Strong Financing Activity
Hammerson took advantage of 2014 being a record year for
financing in Europe by
raising more than GBP1bn through a mix of debt (bonds, private
placement) and
equity. It illustrates the recovery and improving sentiment for
Hammerson's
markets, both in terms of operations and investments.
Defensive Rental Income Characteristics
Occupancy remains stable and solid at around 98% with an average
contracted
lease length of 8.1 years as at FYE14 (6.3 years to break
option). This is
shorter than other UK peers due to the typical shorter lease
lengths in France.
Overall in a European peer context, it remains strong.
Hammerson's prime
shopping centres benefit from a diverse tenant base, with each
tenant
representing no more than 4% and the top 10 tenants representing
around 20% of
total passing rental income.
JVs & Equity Accounting
Hammerson had around 43% of its properties classified as JVs or
associates at
end-2014. Hammerson used the equity consolidation for its JVs
for the first time
in 2014 following IFRS11. JVs are largely free of debt, leaving
Hammerson's
share of rental income to be up-streamed as dividends. Fitch
notes that what
used to be proportionally consolidated cash flow are broadly in
line with
up-streamed distribution. JVs allow Hammerson to diversify their
asset base and
de-risk exposure to any large asset through involving
third-party capital,
typically from pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.
Lower Commitment, Higher Pipeline
Hammerson completed its main on-site development "Les Terrasses
du Port" in
2014. It brought down the amount of on-site development and
related committed
capex to GBP252m (4% of the portfolio). Nonetheless the overall
pipeline is more
important than at the beginning of 2013 as Hammerson could start
on-site works
of some large developments in London and Croydon, potentially
from 2016/2017.
Unsecured Debt Structure
Overall the debt structure remains straight-forward with all
senior unsecured
bonds raised at the parent level, with no meaningful prior
ranking debt at the
subsidiary level. Positively the majority of Hammerson's
property assets remain
unencumbered with an unencumbered assets cover around 2.8x at
FYE14.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hammerson
include:
- Some moderate rental income growth (Marseille consolidated for
12 months, some
small like-for-like growth)
- Occupancy ratio to remain solid
- Leverage to progressively increase to around 40% LTV
- A small decrease in average interest rates
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Leverage to be below LTV 40% on a sustained basis (FY14: 34%)
- Confirmation in Fitch's rating case forecasts of EBIT NIC
above 2.5x on a
sustained basis (FY14: 2.1x)
- Asset cover to remain above 2.5x in four-year forecasts (FY14:
2.8x)
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading
to a material
fall in total rents
- Leverage above 45% LTV on a sustained basis
- EBIT NIC below 1.75x over a two year period.
LIQUIDITY
Hammerson recently announced it refinanced its previous GBP505m
credit facility
with a new five-year GBP415m revolving credit facility. Taking
into account this
transaction Hammerson would have had GBP558m of available
liquidity at FYE14,
which covers more than its committed capex and maturing debt for
the next 12
months.
