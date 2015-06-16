(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bank Counterparty Risk here LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Developments in bank resolution increasingly give rise to the possibility of differentiated outcomes for different classes of senior creditor, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Consequently, Fitch is considering whether the introduction of counterparty ratings and/or extension of deposit ratings (already assigned in the US to reflect depositor preference) might be appropriate to complement its bank Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), which address the risk of default of any senior obligation to a third party, non-government creditor. Fitch's existing criteria already reflects significant developments in bank resolution. For example, where an operating bank's senior liabilities are protected either by a sufficient buffer of junior debt, or by a structurally subordinated senior debt buffer issued out of a holding company, the operating bank's IDR (where derivative liabilities and wholesale deposits will be concentrated) will be higher than the operating bank's Viability Rating. We believe the case for a separate counterparty or deposit rating distinct from the IDR is strongest where one class of senior creditors has legal seniority over another, and where we expect this distinction to be respected in both insolvency and resolution proceedings. This is the case for bank deposits in the US, and may become the case in Germany, for example, where a draft law proposes to subordinate senior bondholders. The case for a separate counterparty or deposit rating is less clear cut where counterparties or depositors would need to rely on some form of resolution authority discretion to treat them more favourably than other equally ranking senior liabilities (e.g. transferred to a bridge bank or left behind in a bad bank to face liquidation). Even within a class of senior liabilities, there could be the potential for resolution authorities to demonstrate 'creditor preference' between types of creditor (e.g. domestic or retail, customer versus securitisation special purpose vehicle). Fitch is considering a number of rating framework options to reflect the increasing possibility of differentiated outcomes for different types of senior creditor ahead of a possible Criteria Exposure Draft later this year. For example, Fitch could decide to maintain its current approach, which includes deposit ratings and the ability to differentiate the relative risk of senior creditors of a banking group under the current framework (e.g. notching up an operating bank subsidiary's IDR), but not assign separate counterparty ratings. Alternatively, Fitch could decide to assign counterparty ratings and/or deposit ratings at a level above an issuer's IDR where there is clear legal preference within the senior liability class (eg, U.S and potentially Germany); or assign them more widely, but only at a level above an issuer's IDR where there is a clear legal preference within the senior liability class. Fitch could decide to assign counterparty and/or deposit ratings (either above or in line with a bank's IDR) based on legal seniority and behavioural assumptions around how resolution authorities might treat them in resolution versus senior debt. Increased clarity from the authorities regarding the treatment of a particular class of liability could help support such an approach, as could greater publically available material on individual bank resolution plans, especially if benefiting from official sector endorsement. The full report, entitled 'Bank Counterparty Risk: Implications for Bank Counterparties of Maturing Bank Resolution Frameworks' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Fitch welcomes feedback from market participants as it continues to develop its thoughts in this area. Contact: James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Alan Adkins Senior Director Group Credit Officer, Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1702 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.