Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bank Counterparty Risk
here
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Developments in bank resolution
increasingly give rise
to the possibility of differentiated outcomes for different
classes of senior
creditor, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Consequently,
Fitch is considering
whether the introduction of counterparty ratings and/or
extension of deposit
ratings (already assigned in the US to reflect depositor
preference) might be
appropriate to complement its bank Issuer Default Ratings (IDR),
which address
the risk of default of any senior obligation to a third party,
non-government
creditor.
Fitch's existing criteria already reflects significant
developments in bank
resolution. For example, where an operating bank's senior
liabilities are
protected either by a sufficient buffer of junior debt, or by a
structurally
subordinated senior debt buffer issued out of a holding company,
the operating
bank's IDR (where derivative liabilities and wholesale deposits
will be
concentrated) will be higher than the operating bank's Viability
Rating.
We believe the case for a separate counterparty or deposit
rating distinct from
the IDR is strongest where one class of senior creditors has
legal seniority
over another, and where we expect this distinction to be
respected in both
insolvency and resolution proceedings. This is the case for bank
deposits in the
US, and may become the case in Germany, for example, where a
draft law proposes
to subordinate senior bondholders.
The case for a separate counterparty or deposit rating is less
clear cut where
counterparties or depositors would need to rely on some form of
resolution
authority discretion to treat them more favourably than other
equally ranking
senior liabilities (e.g. transferred to a bridge bank or left
behind in a bad
bank to face liquidation). Even within a class of senior
liabilities, there
could be the potential for resolution authorities to demonstrate
'creditor
preference' between types of creditor (e.g. domestic or retail,
customer versus
securitisation special purpose vehicle).
Fitch is considering a number of rating framework options to
reflect the
increasing possibility of differentiated outcomes for different
types of senior
creditor ahead of a possible Criteria Exposure Draft later this
year.
For example, Fitch could decide to maintain its current
approach, which includes
deposit ratings and the ability to differentiate the relative
risk of senior
creditors of a banking group under the current framework (e.g.
notching up an
operating bank subsidiary's IDR), but not assign separate
counterparty ratings.
Alternatively, Fitch could decide to assign counterparty ratings
and/or deposit
ratings at a level above an issuer's IDR where there is clear
legal preference
within the senior liability class (eg, U.S and potentially
Germany); or assign
them more widely, but only at a level above an issuer's IDR
where there is a
clear legal preference within the senior liability class.
Fitch could decide to assign counterparty and/or deposit ratings
(either above
or in line with a bank's IDR) based on legal seniority and
behavioural
assumptions around how resolution authorities might treat them
in resolution
versus senior debt. Increased clarity from the authorities
regarding the
treatment of a particular class of liability could help support
such an
approach, as could greater publically available material on
individual bank
resolution plans, especially if benefiting from official sector
endorsement.
The full report, entitled 'Bank Counterparty Risk: Implications
for Bank
Counterparties of Maturing Bank Resolution Frameworks' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Fitch
welcomes feedback from
market participants as it continues to develop its thoughts in
this area.
Contact:
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Alan Adkins
Senior Director
Group Credit Officer, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1702
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
