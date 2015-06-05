(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) This weeks' edition of Fitch Ratings'
Inside Credit
newsletter focuses on the challenges facing emerging market
banking systems.
Weaker economies, slower growth, seasoning loan books and
tighter margins
present a difficult operating environment that, when combined
with Negative
Outlooks on sovereign ratings, have resulted in Negative
Outlooks for many banks
in Russia, Brazil and South Africa. However, impairment of
lenders' financial
metrics in these markets has so far been limited or manageable,
and Fitch
currently expects any negative rating actions to be moderate in
scope.
'Sovereign support remains intact for many of the banks in large
emerging
markets, particularly those with government ownership,
underpinning the ratings
of systemically important banks and limiting downgrade risks
from weaker
economies and/or bank metrics,' says James Watson, Managing
Director.
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
- Restoring Trust in Basel IRB Models Will Take Time
- Bank Sub-Debt and Retail Buyers - Risks Outweigh Benefits
- Lending Slowdown Is Reversing BDCs' Growth
- Valuations Offset U.S. Active Manager Pressures, for Now
- Strong Dollar Remains Headwind for U.S. Multinationals
- Money Funds Withstand Bank Rating Actions
- U.S. Utilities, Power & Gas Companies Show Moderate Growth
- Limited Implications of Asya Case for Turkish Banks
- U.S. Structured Finance Virtual Investor Meetings
- Why Islamic & Ethical Finance Intersect
