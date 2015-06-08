(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to Athene
Global Funding secured notes program. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Athene Global Funding is a statutory trust domiciled in the
state of Delaware.
Athene Global Funding may from time to time offer up to $5
billion of its senior
secured medium-term notes pursuant to a global debt issuance
program. The trust
was established for the sole purpose of issuing debt instruments
secured by
funding agreements issued by Athene Annuity & Life Assurance
Company, a
Delaware-domiciled insurance company, or Athene Annuity and Life
Company, an
Iowa-domiciled insurance company. These companies carry 'A-'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings from Fitch.
The assignment of the 'A-' ratings to the note program
recognizes that the
obligations are secured by a funding agreement with cash flow
structures that
enable the trustees to make payments on the notes. Thus the
notes are dependent
upon the credit quality of the insurer issuing the funding
agreements and are
therefore assigned the insurers' IFS rating.
On May 11, 2015 Fitch upgraded the IFS rating of Athene Annuity
& Life Assurance
Company to 'A-' from 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. On May 13,
2015 Fitch
assigned initial 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
to Athene Annuity
and Life Company; Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New
York; and
Athene Life Re Ltd. At the same time, Fitch assigned a long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' to Athene Holding Ltd. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect an upgrade in the near to
intermediate term, key
rating triggers that could result in a rating upgrade longer
term include:
--Additional seasoning of the company's acquired in-force book
of business and
demonstrated profitability of new sales;
--Strong, consistent operating performance as measured by an
operating ROE of
15% or higher;
--Maintenance of operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
of 11x or less.
The key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include:
--Large acquisitions that are either outside of AHL's historical
risk preference
and expertise or add significantly to the company's operating or
financial
leverage;
--Deterioration in operating performance, resulting in AHL's
run-rate operating
losses for four consecutive quarters;
--An increase in operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
to over 20x;
--Significant changes in asset allocation, which may include an
increase in
limited partnership exposure to over 15% or a large increase in
BIG exposure.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Athene Global Funding
--Secured notes program 'A-'.
Fitch currently rates the Athene companies as follows:
Athene Holding Ltd.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB'.
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company
Athene Annuity and Life Company
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York
Athene Life Re Ltd.
--IFS 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
