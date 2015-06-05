(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Liberty
Mutual Group Inc.'s
(LMG) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Additionally, Fitch
has affirmed
LMG's insurance operating subsidiaries' (collectively referred
to as Liberty
Mutual) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable for all ratings. (A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LMG's ratings are based on the company's established and
sustainable positions
in its chosen markets, benefits derived from the company's
multiple distribution
channels, adequate capitalization and financial performance.
LMG's consolidated GAAP calendar year combined ratio for the
first quarter of
2015 was 97.1% and 97.5% for full-year 2014, an improvement over
the full-year
2013 ratio of 99.7%. Results in 2014 improved despite an
increase in catastrophe
losses, representing 4.8% of earned premium, up from 3.9% in
2013. Liberty
Mutual traditionally generates weaker underwriting results
relative to higher
rated peers, but this differential has moderately narrowed in
recent years,
particularly on an accident year basis.
LMP reported modest favorable reserve development of $45 million
in 2014 which
had a negligible impact on the 2014 calendar-year combined
ratio. This
experience contrasts favorably with three consecutive years of
slightly adverse
reported reserve development from 2012-2014
LMG's capital position provides an adequate cushion against the
operational and
financial risks the company faces, but capital ratios are less
favourable
relative to peers. At year-end 2014, LMG's ratio of GAAP net
property/casualty
written premium to shareholders equity was considerably higher
than peers at
1.7x but an improvement over prior years 1.8x.
Liberty Mutual's Prism score was 'Adequate' based on year-end
2013 financials,
and Fitch anticipates that full-year 2014 are likely to improve,
largely as a
result of Liberty Mutual's 9.6% reported increase in statutory
policyholders
surplus to $19.2 billion in 2014. Liberty Mutual's Prism results
will also
likely be positively affected by lower operating and reserve
leverage. An
improvement under this measure of capital could be a catalyst
for future
positive rating actions.
LMG's financial leverage ratio at Mar. 31, 2015 was 28.5%, up
from 28.4% at the
prior year-end. GAAP fixed charge coverage improved to 8.1x in
2014 compared to
6.9x at the prior year-end.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Maintenance of improved performance in underwriting results
with a combined
ratio of approximately 103% or better on both an accident and
calendar year
basis;
--A sustained Prism score of 'Strong' category or higher.
--Financial leverage ratio below 25%.
--Continued favorable reserve development and stability in
reserve position.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A return to accident year underwriting losses that trail large
multi-line
peers by significant margin;
--Material weakening in the company's current reserve position,
potentially
indicated by a period of multiple years of unfavorable reserve
development
greater than 5% of prior year equity;
--Failure to maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.0x;
--A large acquisition that unfavourably changes the operating
profile or is
financed in a manner that adds balance sheet risk through a
financial leverage
ratio of 35% or higher.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Liberty Mutual Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB' Outlook Stable;
--$249 million 6.7% notes due 2016 at 'BBB-';
--$600 million 5.0% notes due 2021 at 'BBB-';
--$750 million 4.95% notes due 2022 at 'BBB-';
--$1 billion 4.25% notes due 2023 at 'BBB-';
--$3 million 7.625% notes due 2028 at 'BBB-';
--$231 million 7% notes due 2034 at 'BBB-';
--$471 million 6.5% notes due 2035 at 'BBB-';
--$19 million 7.5% notes due 2036 at 'BBB-';
--$750 million 6.5% notes due 2042 at 'BBB-';
--$1,050 million 4.85% notes due 2044 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 7% junior subordinated notes due 2067 at 'BB';
--$700 million 7.8% junior subordinated notes due 2087 at 'BB';
--$255 million 10.75% junior subordinated notes due 2088 at
'BB'.
Liberty Mutual Group, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.
--IDR at 'BBB+' Outlook Stable;
--$140 million 8.5% surplus notes due 2025 at 'BBB';
--$227 million 7.875% surplus notes due 2026 at 'BBB';
--$260 million 7.697% surplus notes due 2097 at 'BBB'.
Ohio Casualty Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB' Outlook Stable;
Fitch has affirmed the IFS of the members of Liberty Mutual
Second Amended and
Restated Intercompany Reinsurance Agreement at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook:
--America First Insurance Company
--America First Lloyd's Insurance Company
--American Economy Insurance Company
--American Fire and Casualty Company
--American States Insurance Company
--American States Insurance Company of Texas
--American States Lloyds Insurance Company
--American States Preferred Insurance Company
--Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Company
--Bridgefield Employers Insurance Company
--Colorado Casualty Ins. Company
--Consolidated Insurance Company
--Employers Insurance Company of Wausau
--Excelsior Insurance Company
--First National Insurance Company of America
--General Insurance Company of America
--Golden Eagle Ins. Corporation
--Hawkeye-Security Insurance Company
--Indiana Insurance Company
--Insurance Company of Illinois
--Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company
--Liberty Insurance Corporation
--Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc.
--Liberty Lloyds of Texas Insurance Company
--Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
--Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
--Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company
--Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company
--Liberty Personal Insurance Company
--Liberty Surplus Insurance Corporation
--LM General Insurance Company
--LM Insurance Corporation
--LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company
--Mid-American Fire & Casualty Company
--Montgomery Mutual Insurance Company
--National Insurance Association
--Ohio Security Insurance Company
--Peerless Indemnity Insurance Company
--Peerless Insurance Company
--Safeco Insurance Company of America
--Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois
--Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana
--Safeco Insurance Company of Oregon
--Safeco Lloyds Insurance Company
--Safeco National Insurance Company
--Safeco Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--The First Liberty Insurance Corporation
--The Midwestern Indemnity Company
--The Netherlands Insurance Company
--The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company
--Wausau Business Insurance Company
--Wausau General Insurance Company
--Wausau Underwriters Insurance Company
--West American Insurance Company
Fitch has affirmed the IFS of the following companies that
participate in a 100%
quota share at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook:
--Liberty Northwest Insurance Corporation
--North Pacific Insurance Company
--Oregon Automobile Insurance Company
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.