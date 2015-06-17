(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Life
Insurance
Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'A+'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects China Life's well-established franchise,
strong distribution
capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation. These strengths
are, however,
counterbalanced by the insurer's risk concentration in China and
keen
competition.
China Life continues to focus on promoting regular-premium
policies and policies
with risk protection features for better profit margins.
One-year new business
value increased 9.2% in 2014 from a year earlier, faster than
the 5.4% growth in
first-year premiums, as a result of greater sales of more
profitable long-term
regular-premium products. Its market share by gross premiums
decreased to 26.1%
in 2014 from 30.4% in 2013, but China Life remains the largest
life insurer in
China.
China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment
performance. The
company's equity holdings are likely to contribute to
fluctuations in earnings
and equity. Its pre-tax return on assets improved to 1.9% in
2014 and 1.5% in
2013, compared with 0.6% in 2012. This mainly reflected the rise
in investment
yield to 5%-5.5% in 2014 and 2013, from 3% in 2012, as a result
of better
interest income and much reduced impairment losses.
The company's capital buffer remains adequate to absorb
potential earnings
volatility. Its equity-to-assets ratio was among the highest in
China at 12.8%
at end-2014 and its regulatory solvency ratio was 295%, well
above the
regulatory preferred benchmark of 150%. Financial leverage (debt
to the sum of
debt and equity capital) was moderate at 19% at end-2014.
China Life maintains reasonable risk appetite, with bonds, cash
and bank
deposits accounting for 79% of its total investments at
end-2014. Equity
exposures were 13% of invested assets or about 1x balance-sheet
capital.
Alternative investments, such as infrastructure and real estate
debt investment
plans and trust schemes, remained modest at less than 5% of
invested assets at
end-2014.
Fitch does not factor in state support in China Life's
standalone 'A+' IFS
rating. Fitch considers that, if necessary. there is a high
probability that
China's Ministry of Finance would provide capital and/or policy
support because
of the state's majority ownership of China Life and the
insurer's large base of
more than 100 million long-term policyholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating is
constrained by
China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). Conversely, if the rating
on China were
lowered, the rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered.
Other rating
triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the regulatory
solvency ratio
to persistently below 180%, and an adjusted debt-to-capital
ratio at above 30%
on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986527">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.