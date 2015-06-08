(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 08 (Fitch) Bangladesh (BB-/Stable) may
struggle to
meet some key revenue and growth targets set out in its
FY15-FY16 budget, Fitch
Ratings says. The targets are highly ambitious, while continued
political
tensions point to significant implementation challenges.
The budget, presented by Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith
last Thursday,
places a strong emphasis on economic growth. It reiterates the
government's
stated aim to lift growth rates above the 6% area, making
Bangladesh a
middle-income country by 2021 and a developed nation by 2041.
The government
aims to increase growth to 8% by 2019-2020 under the 7th
Five-Year Plan.
The budget targets 7% GDP growth in 2015-2016 - an increase of
nearly 1pp from
the average of the last decade. This is underpinned by various
assumptions,
including political stability which the Finance Minister has
referred to as the
"sine qua non" for achieving higher growth. However, the
political environment
is likely to remain tense and polarised.
There is no fiscal consolidation. The overall 2015-2016 deficit
is projected to
be 5% of GDP, unchanged from the revised figure for 2014-2015
and higher than
the 'BB' category median of 3.6% (Bangladesh's general
government debt of 34% of
GDP is below the 'BB' median of 39% of GDP).
The budget aims to boost revenues (for example through
automation of tax
collection and broadening the tax base) by an ambitious 28% in
2015-2016.
However, as with expenditure, there is a track record of
over-estimating
revenues in budget targets. Moreover, the budget contains
measures such as
reducing corporate tax for publicly traded companies, and
increasing income tax
exemption thresholds, that could partly offset revenue enhancing
moves (such as
higher export tax for garments).
Bangladesh's high and stable GDP growth in recent years shows
the economy's
resilience to political tensions and violence, although the
World Bank recently
stated this may partly be explained by statistical reasons. The
ready-made
garments (RMG) sector has been a key component of growth, and a
Chinese
investment company has agreed to establish 500 clothing
factories, according to
the budget.
However, the steep rise in net FDI inflows seen in recent years
seems to have
stopped in 2014, when FDI fell back to USD1.53bn, from USD1.6bn
the previous
year. The political crisis following the 2014 general election
may have damaged
investor confidence, and the unresolved impasse between the
governing Awami
League and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party present a
risks to
long-term growth.
The main risk from the ongoing polarisation and repeated
outbreaks of violence
is the potential impact this could have on long-term foreign
investment and
procurement decision-making, especially in the RMG sector, as it
represents
about 80% of exports or 15% of GDP. Since moving factories to
other countries
and changing big suppliers is not done overnight, it may take
some time to get a
full picture of the long-term impact of this year's repeated
violence.
Successfully implementing policies that raises government
revenues (which are
the lowest among all rated countries as a proportion of GDP,
apart from Nigeria)
and boosts sustainable growth would be positive for Bangladesh's
sovereign
credit profile. However, this may be difficult as long as
political risk is high
and governance and the business environment are generally weak.
Contact:
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Bangladesh [771928 - 22-SEP-2014]
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.