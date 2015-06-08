(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lai Fung Holdings
Limited's (Lai Fung) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also
affirmed Lai Fung's senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating affirmation is based on Lai Fung maintaining a low
level of leverage
and stable growth in rental income. It also takes into
consideration that there
will be enough debt headroom for Lai Fung to develop its
flagship project in
Hengqin, a city in southern China that is close to Macau.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prudent Financial Management: Lai Fung has been able to maintain
low leverage in
the past three years, mainly because property development
supplements its main
business in property leasing. With only 6.0m sq ft of gross
floor area (GFA) of
residential space in its land bank as at January 2015, Lai Fung
is not active in
the land market; instead, it progressively sells homes at
projects that were
mostly acquired several years ago at lower costs. The sale
proceeds are used to
support the expansion of its investment property portfolio,
which is Lai Fung's
main goal. Management aims to expand its rental portfolio to
6.7m sq ft in 2018
from 2.8m sq ft currently.
Hengqin Project a Long-Term Positive: The Hengqin Creative
Culture City project
will be a sizeable investment for Lai Fung. We expect the
development of this
project to increase Lai Fung's leverage in the short to medium
term, but it will
become another important source of recurring income in the long
term and
contribute significant sellable resources in the medium term.
Lai Fung will need
to spend around CNY2.4bn for its 80% stake in Phase 1 of the
project, which will
require a total investment of CNY3bn, including the land cost.
Construction of
this project is scheduled to start in 2H15.
Concentration of Rental Income: Hong Kong Plaza in Shanghai
accounted for over
60% of Lai Fung's gross rental revenue in the financial year
ended 31 July 2014
(FY14) and 1HFY15. Although Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza benefited
from a surge in
rental income after a new food and beverage area was created in
FY14, we expect
the economic slowdown and increasing competition from online
shopping to limit
rental upside. Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza will account for about
50% of Lai Fung's
rental revenue in FY16-17 as the company completes additional
investment
properties.
Residential Projects in Prime Cities: Lai Fung holds residential
property
projects in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Zhongshan, where the housing
oversupply is
small. The projects in Shanghai and Guangzhou are situated in
prime areas, which
lead to satisfactory profit margins. Lai Fung's gross profit
margins were above
40% in the past three years and may widen in the next 12 months
as its high-end
projects in Shanghai and Guangzhou take up a bigger share of
presales. We
believe Lai Fung has no intention to expand its property
development business
substantially, and is likely to sell its inventory gradually.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Weak growth in China's retail sector in 2015, resulting in low
single-digit
percentage rental growth at Lai Fung's Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza.
- Average selling price for its development properties to
increase slightly in
FY15 and FY16, and be stable in the future.
- Contracted sales in FY15 and FY16 to be higher than in FY14 as
more projects
are completed, which will boost the sellable GFA.
- Lai Fung to start the construction of its Hengqin project in
2H15 and presales
of the serviced apartments units to begin from FY18.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months
due to Lai
Fung's small operational scale. However, future developments
that may,
individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action
include:
- EBITDA from investment properties rising above HKD600m (FY14:
HKD349m, 1H
FY15: HKD191m)
- EBITDA for investment properties/interest expenses exceeding
1.5x (1H FY15:
1.1x) on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA for investment properties/interest expenses falling
below 1.0x on a
sustained basis
- Total debt/property assets exceeding 40% (26% at end-FY14 and
at end-1H FY15)
on a sustained basis
- Increase of development assets to above 25% of total property
assets (14% at
end-FY14 and 13% at end-1H FY15)
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR Affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR Affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
CNY1.8bn senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
28 Fl, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
Admiralty, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Related Research
China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companion [862256 -
02-MAR-2015]
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.