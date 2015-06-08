(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BNP Paribas'
(BNPP;
A+/Stable/a+) potential issue of additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes
an expected
rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes' final rating is contingent on
the receipt of
final documents confirming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HYBRID SECURITIES
The notes are AT1 instruments with fully discretionary interest
payments and are
subject to write-down on breach of a consolidated 5.125% common
equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio, which is calculated on a 'phase-in' basis.
The rating of the securities is five notches below BNPP's 'a+'
Viability Rating
(VR), in line with Fitch's criteria for assigning ratings to
hybrid instruments.
The securities are notched twice for loss severity to reflect
the write-down
feature of the notes, and three times for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the
issuer will be
prohibited from making interest payments if the amount of
distributable items at
BNPP is insufficient, if BNPP is not in compliance with minimum
capital adequacy
requirements, or if the regulator requires the group not to make
payments. We
expect a heightened risk of non-payment of interest should
BNPP's consolidated
CET1 ratio fall below the bank's combined buffer requirement
that will be phased
in between 2016 and 1 January 2019.
We expect BNPP's minimum CET1 requirement from 1 January 2019 to
be at least 9%,
made up of the 4.5% CET1 requirement under Pillar 1, a capital
conservation
buffer of 2.5% and a 2% G-SIB buffer. This means BNPP's AT1
instrument's
non-performance by way of non-payment of interest is likely to
occur well before
BNPP breaches the notes' 5.125% CET1 conversion trigger. BNPP's
combined buffer
requirement could increase if additional buffers, e.g.
countercyclical buffers,
are introduced or if Pillar 2 requirements that have to be met
with CET1 capital
are established by the European Central Bank as supervisor once
it has carried
out a comprehensive review of capital requirements for eurozone
banks.
At end-March 2015, BNPP reported a 10.3% fully loaded CET1
ratio, above its 10%
target. At the same date, its phase-in CET1 ratio, which is
relevant for
triggering a write-down, stood at 10.5%, providing a buffer of
about EUR9bn
before the group would breach a 9% CET1 ratio. The absence of
additional
notching for non-performance for BNPP's AT1 instrument reflects
our view that
BNPP has solid earnings generation capacity, which should help
the bank maintain
adequate capitalisation. It also includes our expectation that
BNPP would be
able to align its capitalisation with any increased regulatory
capital
requirement given its ability to generate capital.
Fitch expects to assign 50% equity credit to the AT1 notes,
which reflects their
full coupon flexibility, their permanent nature and their
subordination. The
equity credit at 50% rather than 100% reflects our view that a
write-down of the
securities would not occur well in advance of the bank's point
of non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES
As the securities are notched down from BNPP's VR, their rating
is primarily
sensitive to any change to the VR. The securities' rating is
also sensitive to
changes in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes
its assessment of
the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in BNPP's
VR. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group
or an
unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 3 23 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
