(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New Look Secured Issuer PLC's planned seven-year GBP1bn senior secured notes an expected rating of 'B(EXP)'/'RR3'. It has also assigned a 'CCC(EXP)'/'RR6' rating to the planned eight-year GBP200m senior notes to be issued by New Look Senior Issuer PLC. The final ratings of the bonds are contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Fitch. Following the announced acquisition of New Look Retail Group by South African investment holding Brait SA, these transactions will recapitalise the company and refinance all of the group's outstanding notes and PIK debt. Upon completion of this refinancing, Fitch expects to affirm New Look Retail Group Ltd.'s (New Look) Long-term IDR at 'B-' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE NOTES Above-Average Recovery Expectations The expected senior secured and senior instrument ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that recoveries for creditors will be maximised in a going-concern restructuring, rather than in liquidation, due to the fairly asset-light nature of the business. As such, Fitch has applied a 25% discount to FY15 (year end March) EBITDA and a distressed multiple of 5.0x, which results in above-average expected recoveries ('RR3' or 51% recovery expectation at the lower end of the RR3 range) for the senior secured note holders but negligible recoveries ('RR6' or 0%) for the senior notes. Accordingly the instrument rating for the senior secured notes is notched up by one to 'B(EXP)' and the senior notes notched down by two to 'CCC(EXP)' from New Look's IDR. Weak Protection; No Dividends Expected The announced senior secured notes and senior notes are structured with incurrence-based covenants only and allow for cash dividends which can be increased subject to financial covenant testing. New Look's IDR, however, assumes no cash dividend pay over the four-year rating horizon, in line with management's view. Comprehensive Security Package The senior secured notes benefit from a security package characterised by share pledges and a guarantor group capturing 83% and 95% of the consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the restricted group respectively, and representing 80% of the consolidated assets of the restricted group (as per 52 weeks ended 28 March 2015). The security is shared with the senior notes albeit on a second-ranking basis, with seniority governed by an inter-creditor agreement. The senior secured notes rank behind the revolving credit facility, operating facilities and certain permitted hedging obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR Aggressive Financial Profile Post recapitalisation, Fitch expects New Look's IDR to remain constrained by its high financial leverage (funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage remains unchanged at around 7.0x) but is mitigated by a structural improvement in the FFO fixed charge cover ratio (to more than 1.5x), assuming New Look optimises its debt mix by taking advantage of currently favourable market conditions. Fitch views these debt protection ratios in line with a 'B-' rating compared with Fitch's speculative-grade European general/non-food retailers. Fitch recognises top line growth as key to future deleveraging. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation of limited deleveraging prospects, driven by moderate execution risks of the group's strategy from the recently announced change of ownership as well as the limited track record of the business model across the cycle. Focus on Broadening Brand's Reach Under its new ownership, Fitch does not expect near-term changes to the group's underlying strategy, characterised by broadening and diversifying the brand's appeal and reach. In its home UK market we expect this would be achieved by differentiated price points, diversifying into accessories as well as accelerating the initiated focus on menswear, aided by further multi-channel integration. International Expansion Focus Narrowed Fitch considers geographic diversification as rating-positive as it reduces reliance on the UK consumer; however we highlight some execution risks in establishing the brand abroad. New Look has increased their focus targeting investments in four core markets: China, France Germany and Poland, following the exit of its Russian and Ukrainian franchise. Fitch views the near-term momentum for international growth coming predominantly from investment in China (where the group have now opened 30 stores since entering the market in February 2014), as the operations in France require further rebalancing following the disposal of its loss-making MIM brand in FY15, and a cautious approach taken by management in expanding into Germany and Poland, both characterised by mature/complex retail environments. Online Focus Online presence and multi-channel integration is becoming a key differentiating and success factor in the fast-fashion business model and is considered the key growth driver for New Look's UK business. Online brand positioning and social media presence is increasingly underpinning the brand's reputation for fashion trends and building customer loyalty. We expect these trends to translate into steady EBITDA margins, although we conservatively factor in a mild decline over the four-year rating horizon, as New Look continues to invest in its online business, in integrating its in-store and online experience as well as improving logistics. Satisfactory Cash Generation & Liquidity Fitch views New Look's liquidity position as adequate, comprising a minimum GBP50m of readily available cash balances (excluding GBP45m of restricted cash which Fitch considers required to support seasonal working capital) in addition to the expected GBP100m senior secured revolving credit facility (increased from currently GBP75m). In addition, Fitch's projected positive free cash flow (FCF) margin remains acceptable in the low- to mid-single digits of sales over the four-year rating horizon. However, in FY16 we estimate FCF will be negatively impacted by assumed transaction and breakage costs associated with the refinancing. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions include: -Continued positive top-line momentum driven by positive l-f-l growth as a result of developing a broader product offering in the UK and supported by focused international expansion, albeit from a low base. -Stable EBITDA margin over FY15-FY17 slightly eroding thereafter due to continuing investments to sustain the brand presence. -Cautious approach to investment and capital spending with net capex estimated at 4.5% of sales. -No dividend pay-outs, acquisitions and/or material disposals assumed -Sensitivity to FX volatility expected to increase as international exposure increases. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: -FFO adjusted gross leverage (incl. senior unsecured debt) above 8.0x (FY to 03/15: 7.1x) -FFO fixed charge cover below 1.2x (FY15: 1.5x) as a result of continued negative FCF generation (which Fitch defines after dividends) -EBITDA margin below 10% (FY15: 14.8%) as a result of market share pressure in the core UK market amid intense competitive pressures and unsuccessful diversification of the brand. Positive: At present the high financial leverage and evolving business model, targeting improved diversification and scale, make an upgrade in the near term unlikely. However, future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include: -FFO adjusted gross leverage (including senior unsecured debt) consistently below 6.5x -FFO fixed charge cover trending towards 2.0x -EBITDA margin at or above 15% driven by operational leverage in the core UK business, as well as profitable international diversification leading to FCF margin being sustainably above 3.5% of sales; -Improving business profile achieved by the successful integration of e-commerce within the existing business, as well as successful international expansion, increasing the group's scale, and a proven track record of successful strategy implementation over the medium term under management. Contact: Principal Analyst Paula Murphy Director +44 203 530 1718 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 2035301037 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. 