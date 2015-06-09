(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) It is not clear whether all Germany's regional savings banks associations will sign up to amendments to the mutual support mechanism (Sicherungseinrichtung) for public sector banks, says Fitch Ratings. If they do not, questions will be raised about the solidarity of the savings bank (Sparkassen) sector. Fitch's base case is that all Sparkassen will join the new Sicherungseinrichtung because failure to do so could trigger widespread reputational and economic damage to the sector. The lack of clarity on whether every Sparkassen group will agree the new arrangements indicates strains in their Sicherungseinrichtung. These strains could call into question the entire mutual support system, which benefits from concessionary treatments under EU regulation, such as a zero risk weighting for deposits placed with and investments in other group members, leading to cheaper funding for individual members. We believe reputational and economic incentives will ultimately drive all Sparkassen to become part of the new Sicherungseinrichtung. No public-sector bank has ever broken away from the group, as far as we are aware. We assign the same 'A+'/Stable ratings to 361 Sparkassen that are part of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG), based on the strength of the binding mutual support agreement among group members. In the unlikely scenario that a Sparkassen group decides not to participate in the new Sicherungseinrichtung, the cohesion and organisational fabric of the entire SFG would be drawn into question, not least by regulators. Diluted cohesion among Sparkassen would result in a review of ratings assigned to any Sparkassen refusing to sign up to the new Sicherungseinrichtung and to the entire SFG. Landesbank ratings would also be likely to be negatively affected. SFG ratings do not extend directly to Landesbanks. However, the 'A-' ratings of most Landesbanks reflect Fitch's view that they would be very likely to benefit from support from the combination of German federal states, the Sparkassen and the Sicherungseinrichtung. Amendments need to be finalised by 3 July if the mutual support scheme's procedures are to be recognised by the German bank regulator (BAFin) as sufficiently robust to meet EU requirements for minimal EUR100,000 deposit protection. Depositors in German public sector banks are, in practice, covered beyond EUR100,000 by the Sicherungseinrichtung. But BAFin needs to agree the scheme's workings to ensure compliance with relevant EU directives. Details of the proposed amendments to the Sicherungseinrichtung have not been disclosed, but according to press commentary BAFin was not satisfied with the original proposal that approval from all Sparkassen would be needed before their scheme could be used to support a Landesbank, and this has now been reduced to a 75% majority. Approval of the Sicherungseinrichtung amendments is in two stages. Stage one was completed on 21 May, when the German Savings Banks Association, which includes representatives of Sparkassen, Landesbanks and Bausparkassen (building loans and savings associations), representing roughly 30% of Germany's banking sector, agreed the new arrangements. The second stage requires each regional savings bank association to sign up to this agreement and is proving more controversial. Sparkassen in one region, Westfalen-Lippe, want to veto or opt out of extending coverage by the savings banks' funds to a Landesbank. The proposed arrangements, should a Landesbank require support, are that the Sicherungseinrichtung would first draw on funds provided by the Landesbanks and second access funds provided by the Sparkassen and affiliated public sector Bausparkassen, subject to a 75% majority vote by members of the decision-making body. The Sparkassen are the retail banking arm of Germany's public financial services sector, the SFG. They are less cohesive than most other large European mutual banking groups and only narrowly meet Fitch's criteria for assigning group ratings. Nevertheless, their record of mutual operational and institutional support has been extremely strong throughout SFG's long history. 