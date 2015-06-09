(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) It is not clear whether all
Germany's regional
savings banks associations will sign up to amendments to the
mutual support
mechanism (Sicherungseinrichtung) for public sector banks, says
Fitch Ratings.
If they do not, questions will be raised about the solidarity of
the savings
bank (Sparkassen) sector. Fitch's base case is that all
Sparkassen will join the
new Sicherungseinrichtung because failure to do so could trigger
widespread
reputational and economic damage to the sector.
The lack of clarity on whether every Sparkassen group will agree
the new
arrangements indicates strains in their Sicherungseinrichtung.
These strains
could call into question the entire mutual support system, which
benefits from
concessionary treatments under EU regulation, such as a zero
risk weighting for
deposits placed with and investments in other group members,
leading to cheaper
funding for individual members.
We believe reputational and economic incentives will ultimately
drive all
Sparkassen to become part of the new Sicherungseinrichtung. No
public-sector
bank has ever broken away from the group, as far as we are
aware. We assign the
same 'A+'/Stable ratings to 361 Sparkassen that are part of the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG), based on the strength of the
binding mutual
support agreement among group members.
In the unlikely scenario that a Sparkassen group decides not to
participate in
the new Sicherungseinrichtung, the cohesion and organisational
fabric of the
entire SFG would be drawn into question, not least by
regulators. Diluted
cohesion among Sparkassen would result in a review of ratings
assigned to any
Sparkassen refusing to sign up to the new Sicherungseinrichtung
and to the
entire SFG. Landesbank ratings would also be likely to be
negatively affected.
SFG ratings do not extend directly to Landesbanks. However, the
'A-' ratings of
most Landesbanks reflect Fitch's view that they would be very
likely to benefit
from support from the combination of German federal states, the
Sparkassen and
the Sicherungseinrichtung.
Amendments need to be finalised by 3 July if the mutual support
scheme's
procedures are to be recognised by the German bank regulator
(BAFin) as
sufficiently robust to meet EU requirements for minimal
EUR100,000 deposit
protection. Depositors in German public sector banks are, in
practice, covered
beyond EUR100,000 by the Sicherungseinrichtung. But BAFin needs
to agree the
scheme's workings to ensure compliance with relevant EU
directives.
Details of the proposed amendments to the Sicherungseinrichtung
have not been
disclosed, but according to press commentary BAFin was not
satisfied with the
original proposal that approval from all Sparkassen would be
needed before their
scheme could be used to support a Landesbank, and this has now
been reduced to a
75% majority.
Approval of the Sicherungseinrichtung amendments is in two
stages. Stage one was
completed on 21 May, when the German Savings Banks Association,
which includes
representatives of Sparkassen, Landesbanks and Bausparkassen
(building loans and
savings associations), representing roughly 30% of Germany's
banking sector,
agreed the new arrangements. The second stage requires each
regional savings
bank association to sign up to this agreement and is proving
more controversial.
Sparkassen in one region, Westfalen-Lippe, want to veto or opt
out of extending
coverage by the savings banks' funds to a Landesbank.
The proposed arrangements, should a Landesbank require support,
are that the
Sicherungseinrichtung would first draw on funds provided by the
Landesbanks and
second access funds provided by the Sparkassen and affiliated
public sector
Bausparkassen, subject to a 75% majority vote by members of the
decision-making
body.
The Sparkassen are the retail banking arm of Germany's public
financial services
sector, the SFG. They are less cohesive than most other large
European mutual
banking groups and only narrowly meet Fitch's criteria for
assigning group
ratings. Nevertheless, their record of mutual operational and
institutional
support has been extremely strong throughout SFG's long history.
Contact:
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
