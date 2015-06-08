(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 08 (Fitch) Slower loan growth amid Mexico's
sluggish economic
conditions is contributing to the modest improvements in the
capital positions
of the country's big banks, says Fitch Ratings.
The average capital ratios of Mexico's seven largest banks,
including Banamex,
BBVA Bancomer, Santander Mexico, Banorte, Banco Inbursa, HSBC
and Scotiabank
Mexico (Mexico's G7 banks), have improved over the past 15
months, even as the
slowdown in the economy has reduced the demand for corporate and
retail customer
credit.
Slower loan growth is offset by good loan pricing, low funding
costs and steady
service revenues. Net interest margins have remained good, which
supports the
earnings strength that is contributing to capital ratio
improvements.
The Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted asset ratios of the G7
banks averaged
over 15.5% at year-end 2014, compared to an average of 14.9%
over the 2011 to
2013 period.
Average earning assets of Mexico's G7, which mostly include
loans, trading
securities and cash, have grown at an average rate of 9.8% over
the past 15
months, compared with growth that typically ran over 40% prior
to the financial
crisis. Just accounting for the loan portfolios, growth averaged
8.6% over the
past 15 months.
Interest expense on customer deposits-to-average customer
deposits has been
historically low among the G7. At year-end 2014, Mexico's G7
banks' average was
1.42%, while the average over the 2011 to 2013 period was 1.87%.
Today's levels
support the resilient interest margins contributing to the
banks' core earnings
performance.
Going forward, Fitch expects the capital ratios of Mexico's
banks will trend
lower as structural reforms take place and the demand for credit
revitalizes.
Nonetheless, we see the capital levels of these banks remaining
at healthy
levels and continuing their historically better-than-average
levels relative to
other systemic banks across Latin America.
Contact:
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399-9156
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Angel Maass
Associate Director
+52 81 8399-9148
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399-9150
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
