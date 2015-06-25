(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, June 25 (Fitch) The asset quality of Brazilian banks
broadly
deteriorated over the first quarter of 2015, yet many of the
country's banks,
particularly the larger private banks, demonstrated profit
resilience, says
Fitch Ratings. Asset quality deterioration was in line with
Fitch's expectations
outlined in March. In general, Brazil's small and midsize banks
were
outperformed by their larger peers.
Across the 21 banks covered in Fitch's report published today,
loan loss
provisions rose 34%, while first-quarter annual loan growth
slowed to 12.9%,
down from 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. These growth rates
exceeded the
accumulated inflation rate of 8.1% in the 12-month period ending
March 2015.
The pressures on Brazilian banks' net interest margins are
partially offset by
the yields on Brazilian government debt (Issuer Default Rating
BBB/Rating
Outlook Negative), which comprises an average of about 30% of
these banks total
earning assets. Brazil's SELIC rate stands at 13.75%, up 300 bps
from the end of
first-quarter 2014.
The diversified product base of Brazil's largest private banks
Bradesco, Itau,
Santander, Safra and BTG helped these firms remain resilient in
the first
quarter. These banks have been able to limit the impacts of
asset quality
pressures on returns through insurance and other fee-based
services. Impaired
loans for the large private group averaged 8.0% at the end of
the first quarter,
versus 7.9% at the end of 2014. Credit costs rose 22% year over
year, almost
twice their average annual credit growth of 10.1%, excluding
BTG, whose credit
costs were 2.6 times higher year over year due to the
deterioration of a few
corporate exposures. ROAA for the large private group was 1.5%
in the first
quarter, while average ROAE was 18.6%, about flat versus the
same quarter one
year ago.
Brazilian government-owned banks, which include Banco do Brasil
(BB) and other
state-owned banks (Banese, Banrisul, Banestes and BRB) posted
the largest drop
in first-quarter 2015 results. The results were in line with
Fitch's expectation
that their asset quality metrics would be more vulnerable to
weakness due to
their strong loan growth over the last two years. Average ROAA
for this group of
banks decreased to 0.9% at the end of the first quarter from
1.1% a year ago.
ROAE for the group was 14.0%, down from 15.1% a year ago. Credit
costs for
public-owned banks were roughly 56% higher than observed in
first-quarter 2014,
reflecting pushes into more unsecured and riskier loans.
Small and midsize banks reported an average ROAA of 0.7%.
Indusval and Pan
reported net losses and Pine reported negative operating results
mainly due to
higher costs of credit. On the other hand, investment-grade
rated banks,
including ABC and Daycoval, continued to perform relatively
better than their
peers with below investment-grade viability ratings (VRs),
including banks with
national ratings equal or below 'AA-(bra)'.
Fitch's outlook on the Brazilian banking sector remains negative
based on
expectations for Brazil's economy to underperform due to high
inflation, weak
GDP growth, sovereign fiscal challenges and the weak real.
A detailed analysis of Brazil's first-quarter 2015 bank results
may be found in
the "Quarterly Report of Brazilian Banks - 1Q15" published
today.
Fitch's most recent prior commentary on Brazilian bank asset
quality may be
found in the March 2015 report, "Brazilian Banks Brace for
Rising Provisions in
a Tougher 2015."
Contacts:
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2600
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Jean C Lopes
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+55 21 4503-2617
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+ 55 11 4504 2213
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Brazilian Banks: Quarterly Review â€“ 1Q2015
here
Related Research
Brazilian Banks Brace for Rising Provisions in a Tougher 2015
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.