(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nordea
Bank AB's
(Nordea) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-',
Short-term IDR at 'F1+'
and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Nordea's ratings are underpinned by the bank's strong pan-Nordic
franchise, with
a leading market share in each Nordic country, which Fitch
believes gives it a
competitive advantage over its less geographically diversified
peers. Fitch
expects Nordea's geographical diversification, with a fairly
even split of
assets between the four Nordic countries, to result in resilient
revenue
generation and sound asset quality over time. On the other hand
the bank is
unlikely to report the best performance and asset quality ratios
at any point in
time compared with other Nordic banks.
Nordea's asset quality is healthy: the ratio of impaired loans
to gross loans,
at 2.1% at end-March 2015, was slightly higher than at other
Swedish banks,
reflecting its Danish operation, which generated around half of
the group's
total impaired loans. The Danish economy has been struggling in
recent years but
Fitch believes that it has now stabilised and that a slow
gradual economic
recovery is underway. Despite the higher ratio, we view asset
quality as sound.
Nordea enjoys strong and resilient profitability although,
again, it lags
somewhat behind its Swedish peers. It focuses on margins rather
than on volume
and has an ambitious cost management target.
Nordea's risk-weighted capitalisation and tangible leverage is
robust, although
not as strong as those of its highly rated Swedish peers.
Nordea has significant reliance on wholesale funding, as with
its Nordic peers,
which makes it vulnerable to prolonged dislocations in debt
capital markets.
Fitch expects the bank to continue to benefit from efficient
covered bond
markets in Denmark and Sweden, where a captive investor base
significantly
reduces refinancing risk. The bank also issues internationally,
and has built up
a geographically diversified funding platform, and it focuses
heavily on being a
transparent and predictable issuer. We believe the risk of
wholesale market
dislocation is partly offset by Nordea's strong and
sophisticated approach to
its wholesale funding requirements as well as its strong
liquidity management
and sophisticated approach to debt issuance.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks (only
Finland in the
Nordics) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework
for resolving
banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support. In the EU,
BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015,
including minimum
loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative
financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of
BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January
2016. Fitch expects
the Danish authorities will use the tools of BRRD in line with
eurozone
regulators.
The '2' SRs and 'BBB-' SRFs of Nordea and its Norwegian
subsidiary Nordea Bank
Norge reflect Fitch's expectation that Sweden and Norway will
take a more
flexible approach to resolution legislation than most EU
countries (including
Denmark and Finland). In maintaining control over supervision
and resolution
decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply
BRRD than Banking
Union member countries, for example. However, Sweden is bound by
EU state aid
rules, meaning it does not have full control over support
decisions. Norway is
not an EU member country, although as a member of the European
Economic Area
(EEA) it will have to implement BRRD. Nonetheless, Fitch's
assessment of support
for Norwegian banks is based on the expectation that Norway will
broadly follow
Sweden and that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to
bank resolution
decisions for its largest banks.
The '5' Support Ratings (SRs) and 'No Floor' Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) of
Nordea's Danish and Finnish subsidiaries, Nordea Bank Danmark
and Nordea Bank
Finland Plc, reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the relevant
sovereigns in the event
that any of these entities becomes non-viable.
The Nordea group operates four large entities across the Nordic
region, all of
which are likely to be considered domestic systemically
important banks in their
own right. Each is subject to local supervision, and the group
is regulated on a
consolidated basis by the Swedish authorities. While the group's
operations are
highly integrated, and state support may flow through the
Swedish parent
company, the support mechanism in case of need is uncertain.
Institutional
support from the group is not factored into the ratings of
Nordea's subsidiaries
and Fitch assigns common Viability Ratings to the group
entities. This further
explains the lower SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs on Nordea Bank
Danmark and Nordea
Bank Finland Plc.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Nordea are
notched down from
the bank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2)
debt is rated
one notch below Nordea's VR to reflect the above-average loss
severity of this
type of debt.
Upper Tier 2 debt and hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated three
and four notches
below Nordea's VR, respectively, to reflect higher-than-average
loss severity
risk of these securities (one and two notches from the VR,
respectively) as well
as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on Nordea's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that Nordea
will maintain its diversified revenue-generating capacity, while
keeping a
moderately low risk profile. Although not expected, the ratings
are sensitive to
a material adverse change in investors' perception, that
undermines Nordea's
ability to access competitively priced funding. Negative rating
pressure would
also arise if the bank becomes reliant on international
investors to fund
domestic long-term assets. Materially weaker asset quality would
also be viewed
negatively.
An upgrade is unlikely given Nordea's already high ratings and
its wholesale
funding reliance.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the respective sovereigns' propensity to
support its banks.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The SRs and SRFs of the Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank
Finland could also
be upgraded and revised upwards, respectively, if Fitch gains
comfort on the
Swedish and Norwegian authorities' propensity to support the
whole Nordea group,
including large subsidiaries abroad. This is also unlikely.
The SRs and SRFs of Nordea and Nordea Bank Norge banks could be
downgraded and
revised downwards respectively if Fitch changes its assessment
of the respective
sovereigns' propensity to support its banks, for example,
through stricter
application of resolution legislation. Given that BRRD are yet
to be passed into
law in Sweden and Norway, Fitch would also look to see how
minimum eligible
liabilities are defined - that is, whether the banks will be
expected to hold
these as junior debt buffer and capital - and how the point of
non-viability is
defined. The latter is important as Fitch expects the required
buffers for
bail-in to be over and above the point of non-viability before
extraordinary
sovereign support could be used without triggering state aid
constraints.
While a remote possibility in Fitch's view, should the
standalone strength of
the Nordea group deteriorate to the point where Nordea Bank's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) is at the bank's SRF and extraordinary
support is required
- and should Fitch have greater visibility and comfort on how
state support from
the Swedish and Norwegian authorities would flow within the
group - the Danish
and Finnish subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs may become driven by
institutional
support, rather than by their common Viability Ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Nordea are
notched down
from the bank's VR, their respective ratings are sensitive to a
change in
Nordea's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nordea Bank AB:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Nordea Bank Danmark
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Nordea Bank Norge
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.