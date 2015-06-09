(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swedbank AB's
(Swedbank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+',
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'a+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-Term
IDR is
Positive. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Swedbank's ratings reflect the bank's low risk appetite, strong
and stable
structural profitability, healthy asset quality and high capital
ratios. It has
a sound retail franchise in Sweden in terms of loans and
deposits, although
diversification is limited, with domestic assets accounting for
around 90% of
the group's total. Some diversification is obtained through its
small operations
in the Baltics. In line with its local peers it is partly
reliant on wholesale
funding markets to fund its operations
The Positive Outlook on the ratings reflects Fitch's expectation
that the bank's
management will continue its strategy of reshaping the balance
sheet by focusing
on conservative risk-returns and on tight underwriting
standards, both
domestically and in the Baltics. A track record in the execution
of this
strategy could result in an upgrade in the banks' ratings over
the rating
horizon.
Swedbank has a strong domestic market share, with around 20% in
deposits and
lending and a large bias towards retail banking. Fitch expects
this to continue
to support stable revenue generation, in particular given the
bank's focus on
customer relationship banking. Cost management is sound, and
loan impairment
charges are very low.
Swedbank's capitalisation is robust and compares well with
peers', both on a
risk-weighted and un-weighted basis. At end-March 2015, its
common equity Tier 1
ratio was 20.5%, and its Fitch-calculated tangible leverage
ratio was 4.1%.
Asset quality should remain solid, supported by a large low-risk
domestic
mortgage loan portfolio and a strong Swedish economy. The ratio
of impaired
loans to gross loans remains very low. Baltic legacy exposures
represent a small
part of the group, and Fitch expects impaired loans in the
Baltics to continue
to decline. The bank has significant property management
exposure, but this is
largely made up of large strong corporate clients with sound
cash flows and
access to debt and capital markets; a typical feature of the
Swedish property
management sector. Swedbank's corporate lending (excluding
property management)
is smaller than at most of its peers'.
As with its Nordic peers, Swedbank relies on wholesale funding
due to a
structural shortage of deposits in Sweden. This reliance is,
however, mitigated
by prudent liquidity management and a strong focus on covered
bonds, with a
sizeable portion placed with a domestic captive investor base
consisting of
large Swedish insurance and pension funds. Swedbank's senior
unsecured debt
issuance is more limited.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now
sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
Swedbank's Support Rating (SR) of '2' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BBB-'
reflect Fitch's expectation that Sweden will take a more
flexible approach to
resolution legislation. In maintaining control over supervision
and resolution
decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply
BRRD than Banking
Union member countries, for example. However, Sweden is bound by
EU state aid
rules, meaning it does not have full control over support
decisions.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated and hybrid debt issued by Swedbank is notched off
the bank's VR. In
accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2)
debt is rated one
notch below Swedbank's VR to reflect the above-average loss
severity of this
type of debt. Hybrid Tier 1 (alternative Tier 1) securities are
rated five
notches below Swedbank's VR to reflect higher-than-average loss
severity risk of
these securities (two notches from the VR, respectively) as well
as high risk of
non-performance (an additional three notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
An upgrade may result from continuous strong performance and
high internal
capital generation, providing the bank with financial
flexibility to absorb
unexpected shocks. The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a
setback in the
positive momentum seen in the bank's improved risk appetite and
risk profile.
Fitch expects Swedbank's financial metrics to outperform most
peers', offsetting
the bank's reliance on its domestic market.
While unexpected, a downgrade could also result from a prolonged
inability to
competitively access debt capital markets or renewed uncertainty
in its Baltic
portfolio. A shift away from long-term funding or significant
reliance on
international investors would likely be rating-negative.
Given Swedbank's high exposure to Sweden, its ratings are
inevitably sensitive
to a severe downturn in Sweden. This would particularly be the
case should a
downturn lead to a significant correction in house prices and
wider losses in
both Swedbank's mortgage lending and corporate portfolios,
including its
property management exposure. However, this is not Fitch's
central scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the respective sovereigns' propensity to
support its banks.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The SR and SRF could be downgraded and revised downwards
respectively if Fitch
changes its assessment of the Sweden propensity to support
Swedbank, for
example, through stricter application of resolution legislation.
Given that BRRD
are yet to be passed into law in Sweden, Fitch would also look
to see how
minimum eligible liabilities are defined - that is, whether the
banks will be
expected to hold these as junior debt buffer and capital - and
how the point of
non-viability is defined. The latter is important as Fitch
expects the required
buffers for bail-in to be over and above the point of
non-viability before
extraordinary sovereign support could be used without triggering
state aid
constraints.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As subordinated debt issued by Swedbank is notched off the
bank's VR, its rating
is sensitive to a change in Swedbank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Swedbank AB
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
