KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
OP's ratings reflect the group's strong asset quality, a low
risk appetite and
prudent risk management. However, although its domestic
financial services
franchise is fairly strong, the group's geographical
concentration in Finland
and insurance-related investment risk constrain the VR within
the 'a' category.
Its capitalisation, which was reduced following last year's
acquisition of
Pohjola Bank's externally held shares, is also currently not
commensurate with
the rating level but is being restored through internal capital
generation and
the issuance of profit shares.
Asset quality is sound, despite muted Finnish economic growth
projections, due
to a low risk appetite and control over risk. These factors,
together with
strong strategic and execution powers of the management team,
are key rating
strengths for the group.
Low-risk mortgage loans represent around two thirds of total
lending, and these
benefit from conservative loan-to-value ratios and a strong
amortisation
culture. Finland has not experienced a strong house price
increase in recent
years. The export-reliant corporate loan portfolio represents a
larger risk,
especially since Russia is a significant export market for
Finnish companies,
but Fitch expects any loan impairment charges to be manageable
for the group.
The group has a prudent risk management framework and individual
member banks
are subject to strict central control. The group is exposed to
moderate
investment risk in the insurance divisions, although the
portfolios have been
materially de-risked in recent years, a process Fitch believes
will continue.
At end-March 2015, the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio amounted
to 14.4%, lower
than its Nordic peers'. The acquisition last year of the
externally held shares
of Pohjola Bank led to a material reduction in the group's
capital ratios. Since
then it has issued a substantial amount of profit shares - which
Fitch treats as
FCC - and internal capital generation has strengthened. Fitch
expects the FCC
ratio to reach pre-transaction levels by end-2016.
Fitch expects OP to continue to benefit from strong and
resilient revenue
generation, driven by its leading domestic franchises in
banking, insurance and
wealth management. Its profitability has traditionally lagged
behind its Nordic
peers, and has not been a prime objective given its mutual
status, but
management has placed more weight on it in recent years,
including setting
ambitious cost-cutting targets and focusing on cross-selling.
Fitch expects
profit metrics to continue to improve.
OP is less reliant on wholesale funding than its Nordic peers.
Fitch expects the
group to maintain funding market access and a large liquidity
buffer to mitigate
refinancing risk. It benefits from having to issue fairly small
amounts of debt
and provides diversification opportunities for eurozone
investors.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The '5' SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs of OP and Pohjola Bank reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support from
the sovereign in the event that any of these entities becomes
non-viable. In
Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now
sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by Pohjola Bank is notched down from
OP's VR, given
that Fitch does not assign a VR to the subsidiary. In
accordance with Fitch's
criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch
below OP's VR to
reflect above-average loss severity of this type of debt.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Given the cross-support mechanism between Pohjola Bank and the
OP, Pohjola
Bank's debt ratings are aligned with OP's. Fitch does not assign
Pohjola Bank a
VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are highly sensitive to OP's success in restoring
its capital base
to a pre-transaction level within a short timeframe. Any
deviation in the
implementation of the capital-related measures could result in a
downgrade.
While unexpected, downward pressure on OP's ratings could also
be caused by
significant investment losses in the group's insurance
operations materially
affecting capitalisation.
At present, given the group's current capital position, an
upgrade is not
possible. In the medium term, with capital restored, Fitch still
views an
upgrade as unlikely given the group's small size and greater
geographical
concentration compared with similarly rated peers. This is
accentuated by the
contingent risk of capital needs that the insurance businesses
still pose to the
group's capital base.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As subordinated debt issued by Pohjola Bank is notched down from
OP's VR, its
rating is broadly sensitive to the same considerations that
might affect OP's
VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As Pohjola Bank's debt ratings are aligned with OP's, its
ratings are sensitive
to the same factors that might drive a change in OP's Long-term
IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
OP Financial Group
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Pohjola Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
