(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Finland-based OP Financial Group's (OP) and its subsidiary Pohjola Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. OP's Viability Rating (VR) is affirmed at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT OP's ratings reflect the group's strong asset quality, a low risk appetite and prudent risk management. However, although its domestic financial services franchise is fairly strong, the group's geographical concentration in Finland and insurance-related investment risk constrain the VR within the 'a' category. Its capitalisation, which was reduced following last year's acquisition of Pohjola Bank's externally held shares, is also currently not commensurate with the rating level but is being restored through internal capital generation and the issuance of profit shares. Asset quality is sound, despite muted Finnish economic growth projections, due to a low risk appetite and control over risk. These factors, together with strong strategic and execution powers of the management team, are key rating strengths for the group. Low-risk mortgage loans represent around two thirds of total lending, and these benefit from conservative loan-to-value ratios and a strong amortisation culture. Finland has not experienced a strong house price increase in recent years. The export-reliant corporate loan portfolio represents a larger risk, especially since Russia is a significant export market for Finnish companies, but Fitch expects any loan impairment charges to be manageable for the group. The group has a prudent risk management framework and individual member banks are subject to strict central control. The group is exposed to moderate investment risk in the insurance divisions, although the portfolios have been materially de-risked in recent years, a process Fitch believes will continue. At end-March 2015, the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio amounted to 14.4%, lower than its Nordic peers'. The acquisition last year of the externally held shares of Pohjola Bank led to a material reduction in the group's capital ratios. Since then it has issued a substantial amount of profit shares - which Fitch treats as FCC - and internal capital generation has strengthened. Fitch expects the FCC ratio to reach pre-transaction levels by end-2016. Fitch expects OP to continue to benefit from strong and resilient revenue generation, driven by its leading domestic franchises in banking, insurance and wealth management. Its profitability has traditionally lagged behind its Nordic peers, and has not been a prime objective given its mutual status, but management has placed more weight on it in recent years, including setting ambitious cost-cutting targets and focusing on cross-selling. Fitch expects profit metrics to continue to improve. OP is less reliant on wholesale funding than its Nordic peers. Fitch expects the group to maintain funding market access and a large liquidity buffer to mitigate refinancing risk. It benefits from having to issue fairly small amounts of debt and provides diversification opportunities for eurozone investors. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs of OP and Pohjola Bank reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that any of these entities becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt issued by Pohjola Bank is notched down from OP's VR, given that Fitch does not assign a VR to the subsidiary. In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below OP's VR to reflect above-average loss severity of this type of debt. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Given the cross-support mechanism between Pohjola Bank and the OP, Pohjola Bank's debt ratings are aligned with OP's. Fitch does not assign Pohjola Bank a VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings are highly sensitive to OP's success in restoring its capital base to a pre-transaction level within a short timeframe. Any deviation in the implementation of the capital-related measures could result in a downgrade. While unexpected, downward pressure on OP's ratings could also be caused by significant investment losses in the group's insurance operations materially affecting capitalisation. At present, given the group's current capital position, an upgrade is not possible. In the medium term, with capital restored, Fitch still views an upgrade as unlikely given the group's small size and greater geographical concentration compared with similarly rated peers. This is accentuated by the contingent risk of capital needs that the insurance businesses still pose to the group's capital base. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES As subordinated debt issued by Pohjola Bank is notched down from OP's VR, its rating is broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect OP's VR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES As Pohjola Bank's debt ratings are aligned with OP's, its ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in OP's Long-term IDR. The rating actions are as follows: OP Financial Group Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Pohjola Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A' 