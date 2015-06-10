(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed Siam
Future Development Public Company Limited's (SF) National
Long-Term Rating at
'BBB(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, its National Short-Term Rating
at 'F3(tha)'
and its outstanding senior unsecured debentures at 'BBB(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Decreasing Financial Leverage: Fitch expects SF's net adjusted
debt to EBITDAR
to decrease to 4.5x-5.5x during 2015-2017, a level that will be
more in line
with its rating, from 5.7x at end-2014 and 6.8x at end-2013. The
significant
decline in 2014 was driven by the shopping centre developer's
small capex and
investment, and a large dividend received from a 49%-owned joint
venture that
operates Mega Bangna, a 140,000 square metre shopping mall in
the Bangkok
suburbs.
Moderate Recurring Income Growth: SF is likely to post recurring
income growth
of 6%-7% in 2015 and 3%-5% a year in 2016-2017. The increase in
2015 will be
propelled by the inclusion of a full-year of operation of the
new tenants
recruited in 2014 as well as an expected increase in casual
leasing income.
SF's plan to open a new small centre in late 2015 and expand an
existing centre
in 2H17 should support moderate income growth over the medium
term.
Strong Market Position: SF is a leading developer of
medium-sized open-air
shopping centres in Thailand. SF's larger portfolio, and more
extensive
experience and expertise give it an advantage over its peers. SF
has a
high-quality and diversified shopping-centre portfolio in terms
of location. It
has maintained an average occupancy of more than 90% since the
opening of its
first centre in 1995, despite facing tenant issues and low
traffic in some major
centres in 2012-2013. Fitch expects SF's average occupancy to be
at 94%-95% in
2015-2017 (2014: about 94%).
Secured Cash Flows: SF has long-term leases for about 65% of its
total gross
leasable area (GLA), which account for around 30%-35% of total
recurring income.
Its anchor tenants are high profile and diversified. The space
rented to its
five largest tenants accounts for about 40% of total GLA, while
the largest
tenant, which occupies 16% of total GLA, is a related company.
SF will not
immediately feel the impact of weak consumption and spending
because its cash
flows derive from rental payments from tenants.
Reliance on Refinancing: SF has THB840m of debt that will mature
over the 12
months from 31 March 2015. The company plans to refinance the
maturing debt with
new debentures. SF's liquidity is supported by cash balances and
short-term
investments of THB398m, and undrawn committed bank facilities of
THB1.4bn at
end-March 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 3%-6% total revenue growth in 2015-2017;
- Improvement in EBITDAR margin as revenue increases while a
large portion of
the costs are fixed;
- Total capex (including maintenance and renovation capex) of
THB900m in
2015-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Deterioration in recurring income with the ratio of
rental-derived EBITDA to
interest expense at below 3.0x on a sustained basis (12 months
to 31 March 2015:
4.3x)
-Financial leverage as measured by adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
at above 6.5x on
a sustained basis (12 months to 31 March 2015: 5.4x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Improvement in recurring income with the ratio of
rental-derived EBITDA to
interest expense at above 4.5x on a sustained basis
-Financial leverage at below 4.5x on a sustained basis
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
