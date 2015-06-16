(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Singapore-based Etiqa Insurance Pte Ltd (EIPL) an Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating incorporates Fitch's view that EIPL is one of the
core operating
subsidiaries owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB). The
other core
operating subsidiaries are Etiqa Insurance Berhad (EIB;
A/Stable) and Etiqa
Takaful Berhad (A/Stable). This is evident in the shared Etiqa
branding,
adoptation of the group's procedures and processes, as well as
sharing of
management and resources with the group. There is also evidence
of past capital
injection by the group to support the Singapore operations.
Fitch believes that
MAHB will continue to provide support to EIPL, if needed.
Prior to setting up EIPL, the group underwrote its Singapore
general insurance
business as a branch of its core subsidiary, EIB, which is based
in Malaysia. As
the group strives to strengthen and expand its presence in
Singapore, EIPL was
set up in Singapore to take over all existing businesses of EIB,
Singapore
branch and also underwrite life insurance business in Singapore.
EIPL commenced
its life business in August 2014, while the Singapore general
business portfolio
of EIB was successfully transferred to EIPL in April 2015
through a scheme of
transfer. EIPL is 100% owned by MAHB.
EIPL's operations are closely integrated with that of other
Etiqa operating
entities. Two of five board directors at EIPL also sit on the
board of EIB and
MAHB. The group adopts matrix reporting by key functions, such
as risk
management, investment, human resources, IT and finance, for all
of its core
operating entities and this applies to EIPL as well. MAHB has
also on several
occasions in the past injected capital to back the Singapore
operations. The
latest two capital injections occurred in May 2014 and March
2015, when MAHB
injected S$25m and S$53m into EIPL respectively.
Further, EIPL is able to tap on the existing branch network of
the Etiqa Group's
major shareholder, Malayan Banking Berhad (A-/Negative), to sell
life and
non-life products, on top of other conventional distribution
channels such as
agents and brokers. A comprehensive and varied distribution
network gives EIPL
an edge over its competitors in the local market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, as the group's
consolidated IFS rating
is at the same level as Malaysia's Local-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A', which is on Negative Outlook.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
- a change in EIPL's status as core operating entity of the
Etiqa Group;
- a downgrade in the existing IFS ratings of the core operating
entities of the
Etiqa Group, which could affect the group's ability to support
EIPL;
- a downgrade of Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR by more than one
notch. Evidence
of adverse change in the Etiqa Group's financial metrics due to
a tougher
operating environment associated with a weakening sovereign
rating could also
lead Fitch to reassess the one-notch differential between the
existing IFS
ratings of the group's core operating entities and the
sovereign's
Local-Currency IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
