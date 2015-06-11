(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Securities Firms: Chart of the Month - Taiwan here TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 10 (Fitch) The risk profiles of Taiwan's largest securities firms could be hurt as they accelerate overseas expansion and raise leverage, if foreign investment appetite becomes excessive relative to their loss-absorption buffers and liquidity profiles, says Fitch Ratings. The agency expects leverage at the top two - Yuanta Securities and KGI Securities - to continue to rise, albeit from a modest level. Large brokers in Taiwan have boosted leverage and overseas exposure since 2014 as domestic stock market turnover has remained subdued and local interest rates stayed low. As a result, the proportion of revenues for these firms originating from offshore operations grew to 29% in 2014, up from 17% and 22% in 2013 and 2012, respectively. Offshore investments as a percentage of equity also rose sharply. The results from Fitch's stress tests - assessing the risks from rising leverage - suggest that the risks are still manageable. The large brokers maintain healthy loss-absorption buffers, and hold generally lower-risk investments such as government and investment-grade private-sector bonds. These firms should be able to maintain the minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 150% at a maximum gross leverage of 6x even if their investments were to face a severe correction defined as a 60% decline in the stock market and an 8%-20% drop in bond values over one year. Furthermore, leverage compares favourably with Taiwan's regional peers in Korea and Japan. This is due in part to simpler business models, and as active market-making and proprietary trading are less prevalent in Taiwan. As overseas expansion continues, the risk profiles of Taiwan's brokers should remain unchanged should the investment risk taken be incremental and in line with capital and loss-absorption buffers. However, it is important to note that these firms have limited experience and familiarity with some of the markets where exposure is rising. Contacts: Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road Taipei Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.