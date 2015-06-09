(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Rabobank
Group's
(Rabobank) Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA's
(Rabobank
Nederland) Outlook to Stable from Negative.
It has also affirmed Rabobank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA-'
and downgraded the Viability Rating (VR) to 'a+' from 'aa-'.
Fitch has further
affirmed Rabobank's central organisation, Rabobank Nederland's
Long-term IDR at
'AA-'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The downgrade of the group's VR reflects Fitch's assessment of
the group's
capitalisation, which the agency now views as solid rather than
outstanding, and
modest, although showing signs of improvement, structural
profitability. The
revised Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Stable reflects reduced
pressure on the
VR following the downgrade, and Fitch's expectation that
Rabobank will maintain
sufficient junior debt buffers to continue supporting the
one-notch uplift of
the Long-term IDR and senior debt above the VR. The uplift
reflects the
substantial protection offered to senior creditors by the
group's qualifying
junior debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
Rabobank's VR is supported by the group's modest risk appetite,
which Fitch
views as a factor of high importance in deriving its rating. The
rating also
factors in the group's leading market position in retail banking
in the
Netherlands, solid and improving capitalisation, robust funding
profile, and
conservative liquidity management. The group's balance sheet
profile is strong,
and management has taken steps to further strengthen it, in
particular through a
focus on core activities.
Asset quality is in line with domestic peers and is expected to
improve as the
Dutch economy continues to recover. During the tough economic
conditions in the
Netherlands over the past few years, Rabobank's large
residential mortgage loan
portfolio proved to be particularly resilient compared with
peers, a reflection,
in Fitch's view, of conservative underwriting standards.
The high loan impairment charges suffered in its commercial real
estate lending
in the past two years have led management to take steps to
reduce risks in this
sector, in line with the group's modest risk appetite. In
Fitch's view, these
will reduce tail risks. Fitch does not expect that the high loan
impairment
charges will be repeated. The agency does not expect the group
to deviate from
its focus on its core banking activities, and this supports the
Stable Outlook.
Underlying profitability improved significantly in 2014, and
Fitch expects
further improvements to feed through in 2015 and 2016, in
particular from the
cost-cutting measures and strengthened focus on core activities.
Overall
profitability will also benefit from lower loan impairment
charges. However, in
Fitch's view, Rabobank's profitability levels will remain
somewhat below that of
similarly rated peers, reflecting its cooperative nature. Fitch
expects the
group to build up a track record of resilient profitability,
supporting the
rating and the Stable Outlook.
Rabobank's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.8% at
end-2014. While
this does not compare favourably with similarly rated peers,
Fitch expects that
the group will take measures to strengthen it. Capitalisation
was historically a
rating strength for Rabobank but while highly rated banks have
generally
strengthened capitalisation, the pace of capital building has
not kept up for
Rabobank, in Fitch's view.
Rabobank is structurally reliant on wholesale funding, making it
sensitive to
investor confidence. However, the group's liquidity buffer is
ample and
liquidity management is prudent, a further reflection of
Rabobank's cautious
approach to risk.
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings of Rabobank are one
notch above the
group's VR because we believe that the risk of default on senior
obligations, as
measured by the Long-term IDR, is lower than the risk of the
group failing, as
measured by its VR.
The group has built up a significant junior debt buffer,
recently issuing Tier 2
and additional Tier 1 instruments, which could be made available
to protect
senior obligations from default in case of failure, either under
a resolution
process or as part of a private sector solution (ie, distressed
debt exchange)
to avoid a resolution action.
Absent such a private sector solution, we would expect a
resolution action being
taken on Rabobank when it breaches minimum capital requirements.
Pillar 2
requirements are not disclosed for Rabobank, but we have assumed
that the
intervention point would be around 6%-7% of risk exposure
amount. Fitch believes
that Rabobank would need to meet its minimum capital
requirements immediately
after a resolution action. Given Rabobank's systemic importance,
Fitch believes,
minimum capital requirements will include most, if not all, of
its combined
buffer requirements. On a risk weighted basis, therefore, Fitch
has estimated
that post resolution action a common equity Tier 1 capital
requirement in the
12%-15% range is plausible under a bail-in scenario.
At the time of this release, taking into account 2015 issuance
so far, the
qualifying junior debt buffer amounted to around 9.9% of
end-2014 risk exposure
amount, which means that taking Fitch's view of the regulatory
intervention
point and post-resolution capital needs, this should be
sufficient to restore
the group's viability without hitting senior creditors.
We have further assumed that the group will continue to
strengthen this junior
debt buffer, in line with its stated target of a total capital
ratio in the
25-30% range over the next few years. This will provide
additional protection
for its senior creditors and meet potential capital requirements
such as TLAC
through capital and subordinated instruments.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The group's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support from
the sovereign in the event that Rabobank becomes non-viable. In
Fitch's view,
the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Rabobank
Nederland are notched
off Rabobank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been
downgraded by
one notch in line with the downgrade of Rabobank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2)
debt are rated
one notch below Rabobank's VR to reflect below-average loss
severity of this
type of debt.
The non-innovative Tier 1 securities and preferred stock are
rated four notches
below Rabobank's VR to reflect higher-than-average loss severity
risk of these
securities (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of
non-performance (an
additional two notches).
The perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996
and XS0703303262)
as well as the additional Tier 1 capital notes (XS1171914515)
are rated five
notches below Rabobank's VR: two of the notches represent the
potentially high
loss severity associated with the deeply subordinated
securities. The other
three notches represent Fitch's assessment of the incremental
non-performance
risk of the securities taking into account their high triggers.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Rabobank Nederland is the group's central bank and it is part of
the
cross-support scheme, hence its IDRs are aligned with those of
Rabobank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR
Rabobank's VR is sensitive to a setback in the improving trend
in the group's
structural profitability or delays in strengthening
capitalisation. A reduced
focus on maintaining high liquidity buffer, given the group's
wholesale funding
reliance, would also put negative pressure on the ratings.
Rabobank's ratings
are also sensitive to an adverse turn in investor sentiment. A
rating upgrade is
unlikely in the near future given its already high level.
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
As the Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are notched up from
the group's VR,
they are sensitive to a downgrade of the group's VR.
The Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are also sensitive to
a material
reduction in the size of the qualifying junior debt buffer. Our
base case is
that the ratio will increase and would need to be at a minimum
of 10% to be able
to afford protection to senior creditors. The notching is
sensitive to changes
in assumptions on resolution intervention point and
post-resolution capital
needs, and the development of resolution planning more
generally.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the Support Rating or upward revision to the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in the Dutch
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Rabobank
Nederland are all
notched down from the VR of the group in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in Rabobank's VR.
Perpetual non-cumulative capital securities and additional Tier
1 capital notes
are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the
probability of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in Rabobank's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Rabobank Nederland's IDRs are sensitive to a change in
Rabobank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Rabobank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: downgraded to 'a+' from 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Rabobank Nederland
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at
'AA-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at
'F1+'
Senior Long-term market-linked notes: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Hybrid capital (non innovative Tier 1 and preferred stock):
downgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'
Perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996 and
XS0703303262):
downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
