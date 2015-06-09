(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Svenska
Handelsbanken AB's
(Handelsbanken) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-',
Short-term IDR
at 'F1+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR
is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of
Handelsbanken's wholly-owned
subsidiary Stadshypotek.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Handelsbanken's strong management and strategy underpin the
ratings and have a
high influence on the bank's VR. The ratings also reflect
Handelsbanken's
conservative risk appetite and excellent financial track record,
while factoring
in the bank's significant reliance on wholesale funding.
Maintaining a decentralised underwriting with strong centralised
controls is
fundamental to Handelsbanken's operating model, and has been
successfully
employed for many years. The bank's low appetite for risk, and
management's very
high degree of depth, stability and experience, drive Fitch's
assessment of
management and strategy. Handelsbanken has no budgets or sales
targets, and
bonuses are not available to the vast majority of staff,
including senior
management, although profit sharing is available on retirement
through
Oktogonen, Handelsbanken's largest shareholder. The latter has
supported strong
employee loyalty and is a stable shareholder of Handelsbanken.
Wholesale funding is an important funding tool for Nordic banks,
and
Handelsbanken is no exception. While Fitch believes Nordic
banks' wholesale
funding is stable, it is not without risks and strong funding
and liquidity
management is important to mitigate the risks (see "Nordic
Banks' Significant
Wholesale Funding Reliance" on www.fitchratings.com for further
details). The
domestic loan book is funded by local deposits and Swedish
covered bonds, which
Fitch views as a stable source of funding, and benefits from a
captive investor
base. Handelsbanken also uses international bond markets for
diversification and
for its non-domestic lending. Fitch expects continued strong
market access as a
result of sound liquidity and a sophisticated approach to the
debt market.
Handelsbanken generally does not use short-term debt for lending
purposes.
Fitch expects Handelsbanken's strong earnings and profitability
to remain
healthy, driven by resilient income generation, good cost
efficiency and low
loan impairment charges (LICs). The Swedish operations remain
the largest profit
generator, with an increasing contribution from other home
markets, particular
the UK. Handelsbanken has maintained low and stable LICs through
the cycle, and
its stable earnings compare well with regional peers.
Handelsbanken's low risk appetite and strong risk controls
support its asset
quality. The bank has significant exposures to property
management, although
Fitch believes it is of good quality, underpinned by cash flow
focused
underwriting, and lending mainly to large companies with strong
balance sheets
and cash flows. A large part of the UK loan book is relatively
unseasoned, but
Fitch expects this portfolio to remain sound.
Handelsbanken's capitalisation is solid. Its risk-weighted
capital ratios
compare strongly with peers, supported by low risk weights. At
end-March 2015,
Handelsbanken's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 21.1%, and its
leverage ratio was
in line with similarly rated peers at 4.2%.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Handelsbanken's '2' Support Rating and 'BBB-' Support Rating
Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation that support from the Swedish authorities
remains highly
likely in case of need.
Sweden has been the leading EU advocate of flexibility, partly
due to its
experience of cleaning up banks in its 1990s crisis, but also
because it has a
concentrated, largely homogenous banking sector that relies on
attracting
international and foreign currency funding. The banking sector's
wholesale
funding reliance, with a material interconnectedness between the
banks, means
faltering investor confidence could spill over to the whole
sector. For this
reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very high.
In maintaining control over supervision and resolution
decisions, Sweden has
more flexibility to interpret and apply the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) than Banking Union member countries. While
Sweden is likely to
retain a high propensity to support its major banks to safeguard
financial
stability in light of the concentrated structure, Sweden is
bound by EU state
aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support
decisions. The
Swedish parliament is still to vote on its proposed BRRD
legislation, but we
expect this to be adopted in 2015, with the bail-in tool applied
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt is rated one notch below Handelsbanken's VR to
reflect below
average loss severity of this type of debt compared with average
recoveries.
Hybrid Tier 1 and Additional Tier 1 securities are rated four
and five notches,
respectively, below Handelsbanken's VR to reflect the higher
loss severity risk
of these securities relative to average recoveries (two notches
from the VR) as
well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two and
three notches,
respectively).
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Stadshypotek is the group's specialised mortgage lender. Its
IDRs are aligned
with Handelsbanken's because of its close integration within the
group. Fitch
does not assign a VR to Stadshypotek.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
Handelsbanken will
continue to operate a conservative business model and maintain
strong financial
metrics. The ratings are sensitive to a worsening of investor
sentiment or
reduced focus on holding high quality liquid assets, although
this is not
expected. We would also view significantly higher leverage or
asset quality
deterioration negatively. An upgrade is unlikely in light of the
bank's already
high ratings, particularly given its reliance on wholesale
funding.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in Sweden's propensity to support its banks.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
Handelsbanken's Support Rating could be downgraded and Support
Rating Floor
revised downwards if Fitch changes its assessment of Sweden's
propensity to
support its largest banks (including Handelsbanken), for
example, through a more
strict application of resolution legislation. Given that BRRD is
yet to be
passed into law in Sweden, Fitch would also look to see how
minimum eligible
liabilities are defined - that is, whether the banks will be
expected to hold
these as junior debt buffer and capital - and how the point of
non-viability is
defined. The latter is important as Fitch expects the required
buffers for
bail-in to be over and above the point of non-viability before
extraordinary
sovereign support could be used without triggering state aid
constraints.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by
Handelsbanken are all
notched down from Handelsbanken's VR. Their ratings have been
affirmed and are
therefore broadly sensitive to the same considerations that
affect the bank's
VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of Stadshypotek are aligned with Handelsbanken's and
are sensitive
to the same factors that might drive a change in Handelsbanken's
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Svenska Handelsbanken:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'
Stadshypotek:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Svenska Handelsbanken Inc.:
US commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.