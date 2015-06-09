(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Skandinaviska
Enskilda Banken
AB's (SEB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
Short-term IDR at
'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Positive. Fitch has
also affirmed
SEB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect SEB's strong domestic franchise,
particularly in corporate
banking, its solid capitalisation, sound asset quality and
robust revenue
generation. They also factor in the bank's high dependence on
merchant banking
and a structural reliance on wholesale funding.
Large corporate and institutional banking is SEB's greatest
profit generator,
and the bank is more focused on these segments than its Nordic
peers.
Profitability in corporate banking can be more volatile than
retail banking and
asset quality more sensitive in times of severe stress, in
Fitch's view. This is
the key differentiator in Fitch's assessment of SEB's company
profile score
compared with more highly rated Nordic peers. Fitch's believes
that SEB is
managing the potentially higher risks well, and is increasingly
focused on
long-term relationship banking, with reduced reliance on
market-driven income.
Its loan book is weighted towards large export-orientated
corporations with
geographical diversification. Loans to small and medium sized
businesses
represent a small part of the group portfolio.
SEB's strategy to expand its retail franchise should improve its
income
diversification, while maintaining a strong cost focus. Fitch
expects the more
diversified business model and lower markets related revenues
will lead to
strengthened profitability and lower potential volatility. These
factors
underpin the improving trend on SEB's earnings and
profitability, which has a
high importance for SEB's VR, and are the key drivers of the
Positive Outlook on
the Long-term IDR.
Fitch expects SEB's asset quality will remain resilient,
supported by
conservative underwriting focusing on debt servicing capacity
and growing retail
book. Corporate lending is of good quality and commercial real
estate exposures
represent just above 10% of total gross loans. Impaired loans
are low, and Fitch
expects the bank will be able to withstand deteriorations in
both its largest
Swedish market, as well as its other Nordic and Baltic
operations. In addition
to earnings, SEB's solid capitalisation provides a buffer for
unexpected shocks.
SEB's risk-weighted capital ratios, as well as its leverage,
compare well with
regional and international peers. At end-March 2015, SEB's
common equity Tier 1
ratio was 16.6% and its leverage ratios was 4.1%.
Wholesale funding is an important funding tool for Nordic banks,
and SEB is no
exception. While Fitch believes Nordic banks' wholesale funding
is stable, it is
not without risks and strong funding and liquidity management
are important to
mitigate the risks (see "Nordic Banks' Significant Wholesale
Funding Reliance"
on www.fitchratings.com for further information). SEB's smaller
retail franchise
has meant it issues proportionally fewer covered bonds than the
other major
Swedish banks, and its loan/deposit ratio is somewhat lower.
Fitch expects
continued good access to debt capital markets, driven by strong
liquidity and a
domestic captive investor base, particularly for covered bonds.
The group partly
funds its corporate lending through corporate deposits, and it
closely monitors
the stickiness of these deposits. They have proven to be a
reliable source of
funding, driven by strong customer relationships.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SEB's '2' Support Rating and 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's
expectation that support from the Swedish authorities remains
highly likely in
case of need.
Sweden has been the leading EU advocate of flexibility, partly
due to its
experience of cleaning up banks in its 1990s crisis, but also
because it has a
concentrated, largely homogenous banking sector that relies on
attracting
international and foreign currency funding. The banking sector's
wholesale
funding reliance, with a material interconnectedness between the
banks, means
faltering investor confidence could spill over to the whole
sector. For this
reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very high.
In maintaining control over supervision and resolution
decisions, Sweden has
more flexibility to interpret and apply the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) than Banking Union member countries. While
Sweden is likely to
retain a high propensity to support its major banks to safeguard
financial
stability in light of the concentrated structure, Sweden is
bound by EU state
aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support
decisions. The
Swedish parliament is still to vote on its proposed BRRD
legislation, but we
expect this to be adopted in 2015, with the bail-in tool applied
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Lower Tier 2 debt issued by SEB is rated one notch below the
bank's VR to
reflect above-average loss severity of this type of debt
relative to average
recoveries.
Upper Tier 2 debt is rated three notches below SEB's VR to
reflect higher loss
severity risk of these securities relative to average recoveries
(one notch from
the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional
two notches).
Hybrid Tier 1 and Additional Tier 1 securities are rated four
and five notches,
respectively, below SEB's VR to reflect higher loss severity
risk of these
securities relative to average recoveries (two notches from the
VR) as well as
high risk of non-performance (an additional two and three
notches,
respectively).
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
SEB's German operation is conducted via SEB AG, its wholly owned
subsidiary.
Given the close integration, SEB AG's debt ratings are aligned
with SEB's. As a
result, Fitch does not assign the subsidiary a VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch could upgrade SEB by one notch over the next one to two
years if the
trends of de-risking and improving profitability continue. An
upgrade is also
contingent on the bank maintaining strong capital and leverage
ratios, sound
asset quality and a healthy funding and liquidity profile.
Although not expected, pressure on the ratings could come from
an adverse change
in investor sentiment materially affecting SEB's access to debt
capital markets,
a shortened funding profile or reduced emphasis on liquidity.
Larger than
expected losses in corporate banking would also put pressure on
the ratings.
Given SEB's high exposure to Sweden, its ratings are inevitably
sensitive to a
severe downturn in Sweden. This would particularly be the case
should a downturn
lead to a significant correction in house prices and higher
losses in both SEB's
mortgage lending and corporate portfolios. However, this is not
Fitch's central
scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in Sweden's propensity to support its banks.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SEB's Support Rating could be downgraded and Support Rating
Floor revised
downwards if Fitch changes its assessment of Sweden's propensity
to support its
largest banks (including SEB), for example, through a more
strict application of
resolution legislation. Given that BRRD are yet to be passed
into law in Sweden,
Fitch would also look to see how minimum eligible liabilities
are defined - that
is, whether the banks will be expected to hold these as junior
debt buffer and
capital - and how the point of non-viability is defined. The
latter is important
as Fitch expects the required buffers for bail-in to be over and
above the point
of non-viability before extraordinary sovereign support could be
used without
triggering state aid constraints.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SEB
are all notched
down from SEB's VR, their ratings have been affirmed and are
therefore broadly
sensitive to the same considerations that affect the bank's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As SEB AG's debt ratings are aligned with SEB's, they are
sensitive to a change
in SEB's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
SEB AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.