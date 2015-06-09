(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Senior management changes at
Deutsche Bank
announced on Sunday highlight the bank's key challenge to find
the right
strategy and execute it, says Fitch Ratings. Identifying the
right business mix
in an evolving regulatory landscape has proved more difficult
for Deutsche Bank
than for some of its peers because its domestic retail franchise
in Germany is
underdeveloped and it does not have a solid earnings foundation
on which to
build.
Deutsche Bank's edge has been as a leading global corporate bank
and securities
house, but competition in this field is tough, especially as
large US
institutions offer services globally.
Deutsche Bank appointed John Cryan to the position of co-chief
executive
officer, effective from 1 July, following the decision of the
current
incumbents, Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain, to step down early
from their
roles. Mr Fitschen will remain in his role until the conclusion
of the AGM next
year and Mr Jain will remain as consultant until January 2016 to
ensure a smooth
transition.
We believe a new manager might be better positioned to take
tough decisions and
implement Deutsche Bank's revised EUR3.5bn cost savings
programme more quickly.
This is because Mr Cryan is less attached to the existing
organisation and
business lines, although he has been on the supervisory board
since 2013. But a
change of senior management might disrupt business, especially
if managers at
some of the bank's most successful business units decide to
follow the departing
CEOs. This could dent revenues.
In April Deutsche Bank announced strategic changes including
plans to sell or
deconsolidate its retail bank subsidiary, Deutsche Postbank, and
reduce gross
leverage in its corporate banking and securities division with
the aim of
boosting the Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio to at least 5% by
2020 from 3.4% at
end-1Q15.
We believe the new strategy is a sensible approach to a
challenging operating
environment, but also that implementation risks are
considerable, especially
regarding execution. Deutsche Bank has a mixed execution record.
Financial
targets often slip and it has taken the bank five years to
complete its previous
plan. We stated in April that a ratings downgrade will be likely
if Deutsche
Bank fails to show tangible signs of successfully executing its
new strategy in
the next one to two years.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
