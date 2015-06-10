(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Tekstil Bankasi A.S.'s
(Tekstilbank) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BBB'
from 'B+' and removed the rating from Rating Watch Positive
(RWP). The Outlook
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this
commentary.
The rating action follows the change of ownership completed on
22 May 2015,
whereby Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable)
acquired a
75.5% stake in the bank.
Tekstilbank's IDRs, National Rating and Support Rating have been
upgraded
because Fitch believes ICBC would provide support to its new
subsidiary, if
required. The Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been affirmed and
withdrawn, as
SRFs are only assigned to banks whose primary source of external
support is
considered to be the sovereign; this is no longer the case for
Tekstilbank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs, National and Support Ratings are now driven by
potential
support from ICBC. ICBC's own Long-term IDR of 'A'/Stable is
driven by Fitch's
expectation of a very high probability of Chinese sovereign
support for the
bank, should it be required.
ICBC is 73%- owned by the Chinese authorities and has a 13%
market share in the
Chinese banking sector. Fitch believes the Chinese authorities
are highly
supportive of their banking sector and would allow support to
flow through to
foreign subsidiaries should this be required.
Tekstilbank's Long-term foreign currency IDRs are constrained by
Turkey's 'BBB'
Country Ceiling. The Long-term local currency IDR is notched
down twice from
ICBC's Long-term local currency IDR, reflecting Fitch's view
that Tekstilbank is
currently of limited strategic importance for ICBC, rather than
a core
subsidiary. The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook on ICBC's
Long-term IDR.
Tekstilbank's Short-term IDR has been upgraded to 'F2', the
higher of the two
possible Short-term IDRs corresponding to its Long-term IDR of
'BBB', reflecting
available liquidity support from ICBC.
ICBC recently acquired a majority stake in a small bank in the
UK and has a
large global presence covering 43 countries and six continents.
The Tekstilbank
acquisition is a relatively small investment in a potential
growth market. China
is Turkey's third-largest trading partner with bilateral trade
between the two
countries having reached USD28bn at end-2014. The expansion into
the region is
in line with China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy.
Under the capital markets law of Turkey, the transaction will
trigger a
mandatory offer for the remaining 24.5% stake currently quoted
on the Istanbul
Stock Exchange, which could raise ICBC's ownership to 100%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
Tekstilbank's Long-term IDRs could be downgraded if (i) ICBCs
Long-term IDRs are
downgraded (only a two-notch downgrade of ICBC would result in a
downgrade of
Tekstilbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR) (ii) Turkey's
sovereign ratings
and Country Ceiling are downgraded; or (iii) Fitch believes that
the parent
bank's propensity to support its subsidiary has weakened. None
of these
scenarios is currently expected by Fitch.
Tekstilbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR could be upgraded
if Turkey's
Country Ceiling is upgraded. An upgrade of the Long-term local
currency IDR
would be contingent on both a Turkish sovereign upgrade and an
upgrade of ICBC.
The rating actions are as follows:
Tekstil Bankasi A.S.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'B+'; off
RWP; Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'B'; off
RWP
Long-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'B+'; off
RWP; Stable
Outlook
Short-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'B'; off
RWP
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '5'; off RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' and withdrawn
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AAA(tur)' from 'A(tur)';
off RWP; Stable
Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.