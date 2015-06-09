(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/MONTERREY, June 09 (Fitch) Smaller, niche and less
mature Mexican banks
are more likely to face challenges passing the phase-in
requirements of the
Basel III Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), says Fitch Ratings.
The challenges
will stem from the less stable funding of smaller Mexican banks
relative to the
country's larger banks. Some smaller banks, perhaps up to 20% of
the overall 45
banks operating in Mexican system, could require a longer period
to reach full
LCR compliance, Fitch added.
Fitch believes that the smaller-scale banks, especially those
with large
long-term loan portfolios, will need to extend the tenors of
their liabilities
to meet LCR targets by tapping more long-term funding sources.
Some banks have
moved to access long-term funding from local state-owned banks
while others have
issued long-term debt.
Most banks in the Mexican banking system are well positioned to
pass LCR
hurdles. The largest Mexican banks, including Banamex, BBVA
Bancomer, Banorte,
Santander Mexico, Banco Inbursa, Scotiabank Mexico and HSBC
Mexico (the G7),
face no pressures meeting the first target. As of 1Q15, the
average LCR of
Mexico's G7 was 163% and the minimum coverage level within the
group was still
20% above the 60% target. Larger Mexican banks gather most of
their funding from
stable customer deposits and their balance sheets are well
matched in terms of
maturities.
In March, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS)
deemed Mexico to be
compliant with Basel III standards regarding planned regulatory
implementation
of the LCR, including both the LCR and LCR disclosure
requirements
subcomponents. Mexican banks began quarterly reporting of LCRs
to Mexican
banking regulators this year, and requirement will shift to
daily reporting in
2016. The LCR phase-in requires banks to reach a level of 60% of
the fully
phased-in limit by June 2015, with an additional 10% per year
step-up to 100%
coverage by January 2019. Mexico's banking regulator has given
more time for
small banks to comply with LCR rules (January 2016 versus end of
June 2015).
Mexican regulators have yet to adopt final rules for a Net
Stable Funding Ratio
(NSFR) using the Basel guidelines. In Fitch's view, the eventual
adoption of
NSFR rules will be relatively more challenging for small and
medium-sized banks
than the LCR requirement, since these entities typically source
only a small or
moderate fraction of their liabilities from truly core customer
deposits or
other similarly stable resources.
Regarding Basel III capital standard compliance generally, the
BCBS deems Mexico
already compliant in twelve of 14 components of the standards,
while the banking
system is largely compliant with the countercyclical buffer and
Pillar 3
standards.
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399-9150
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Monterrey
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399-9150
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
