(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings
on The Travelers
Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Subordinated notes at 'BBB+';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) on insurance company
subsidiaries at 'AA'.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. The Rating
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TRV's ratings are supported by a strong competitive position as
a top six U.S.
property/casualty insurer, an adequate reserve position, prudent
capital
management, a history of solid earnings and financial
flexibility.
TRV's market position and size/scale is characterized as 'Large'
by Fitch given
its greater than 4% market share of the property/casualty
industry measured by
net written premium. The company offers a wide range of
insurance products to
both the commercial and personal lines markets and frequently
occupies a top
tier position among independent insurance agencies.
Capitalization at the operating company level scored 'Very
Strong' on Fitch's
proprietary capital model, Prism, which is considered consistent
with TRV's 'AA'
Insurer Financial Strength rating. Other measures of capital
strength such as
operating leverage and net leverage ratios were 1.1x and 3.7x as
of year-end
2014 and are at median guidelines for the current rating
category. Fitch
estimates TRV's NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) was 289% of the
company action
level at year-end 2014.
TRV's debt-to-capital ratio was 21.6% at March 31, 2015,
remaining within
management's stated target range of 15%-25%. Operating EBIT
covered fixed
charges by 14.5x times during 2014, which is at the upper end of
the range for
Fitch's median guidelines for the current rating category.
TRV's underwriting and return ratios remain at the upper end of
the median
guidelines for the 'AA' rating category within Fitch's sector
credit factors.
The combined ratio was 88.9% during the first quarter of 2015,
essentially
unchanged from 2014 at 89.0%. All three business segments,
Business and
International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and
Personal Insurance,
reported underwriting profits and favorable prior period reserve
development.
Annualized return on stockholders' equity (ROE) was 14.4% for
the first quarter
of 2015, down from 15.7% for the full year 2014. Profitability
is expected to
decrease in the near term as net investment income continues to
be challenged in
the low interest rate environment.
Fitch expects share repurchase activity to reflect underlying
profitability and
not reduce Travelers' capital strength. TRV repurchased 35.8
million common
shares during 2014 at a total cost of $3.3 billion. During the
first three
months of 2015 TRV repurchased 6.3 million common shares at an
average price of
$107 for a total cost of $672 million. At the close of the first
quarter 2015
TRV's board of directors authorized a $5 billion share
repurchase program in
addition to the $884 million remaining under the previous share
repurchase
program.
TRV has maintained significant holding company liquidity with
$1.7 billion in
cash, short-term invested assets and other readily marketable
securities at
March 31, 2015 compared to an estimation of one year's interest
expense and
common dividends of $1.1 billion. TRV's liquidity profile is
supplemented by an
$800 million commercial paper program that is backed by a $1
billion syndicated
credit facility that expires on June 7, 2018. During 2015, a
maximum of $3.25
billion in dividends are available from TRV's underwriting
subsidiaries without
the prior approval of the Connecticut Insurance Department.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Capitalization at the underwriting subsidiaries that is
inconsistent with
standards for the current rating category such as consolidated
statutory net
leverage greater than 4.5x, a long-term increase in the
financial leverage ratio
to greater than 25% or a deterioration in the Prism score to
below the 'Very
Strong' category.
--A GAAP fixed charge coverage ratio less than 8x on a run rate
basis.
--A sustained period of net losses or catastrophe losses out of
proportion with
the company's market share.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in TRV's capitalization measured by a Prism score
of 'Extremely
Strong'. However, given publicly traded companies' sensitivity
around managing
capital, this level of overcapitalization is unlikely.
--Sustained underwriting performance across business lines that
is clearly
better than the industry and similarly-rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--American Equity Insurance Company IFS 'AA'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
--IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--5.50% senior notes due Dec. 1, 2015 at 'A';
--6.25% senior notes due June 20, 2016 at 'A';
--5.75% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2017 at 'A';
--5.80% senior notes due May 15, 2018 at 'A';
--5.90% senior notes due June 2, 2019 at 'A';
--3.90% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'A';
--6.75% senior notes due June 20, 2036 at 'A';
--6.25% senior notes due June 15, 2037 at 'A';
--5.35% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2040 at 'A';
--4.60% senior notes due Aug. 1, 2043 at 'A';
--6.25% junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2067 at
'BBB+';
--$800 million commercial paper (CP) program at 'F1'.
MMI Capital Trust I
--7.625% Trust preferred due Dec. 15, 2027 at 'BBB+'.
USF&G Capital Trust I
--8.500% Trust preferred due Dec. 15, 2045 at 'BBB+'.
USF&G Capital Trust III
--8.312% Trust preferred due July 1, 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Travelers Insurance Group Holdings Inc.
--IDR 'A+';
--7.75% senior notes due April 15, 2026 at 'A'.
Travelers Property Casualty Corp.
--IDR 'A+';
--6.375% senior notes due March 15, 2033 at 'A'.
The IFS ratings of the following members of the Travelers
Inter-company Pool
have been affirmed at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook:
--St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company
--The Travelers Indemnity Company
--Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
--The Phoenix Insurance Company
--The Standard Fire Insurance Company
--United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company
--Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America
--Farmington Casualty Company
--The Automobile Insurance Company of Hartford, Connecticut
--The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut
--The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
--St. Paul Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--The Travelers Indemnity Company of America
--St. Paul Protective Insurance Company
--Travelers Casualty Company of Connecticut
--Travelers Commercial Casualty Company
--Travelers Commercial Insurance Company
--St. Paul Mercury Insurance Company
--Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
--Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company
--The Travelers Casualty Company
--Travelers Constitution State Insurance Company
--TravCo Insurance Company
--Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Company
--The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company
--Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company
--Travelers Personal Insurance Company
--Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Company
--Discover Specialty Insurance Company
--Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Underwriters, Inc.
--St. Paul Guardian Insurance Company
--American Equity Specialty Insurance Company
--Northfield Insurance Company
--Northland Insurance Company
--Northland Casualty Company
In addition, the IFS ratings of the following members of the
Travelers Group
have been affirmed at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook:
--Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Company
--Select Insurance Company
--St. Paul Fire and Casualty Insurance Company
--The Travelers Lloyds Insurance Company
--Travelers Lloyds of Texas Insurance Company
--First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company
--Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America
--Gulf Underwriters Insurance Company
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson
Jeff A. Mohrenweiser
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
