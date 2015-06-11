(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Banque
Ouest Africaine de
Developpement (BOAD) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'F2'.
BOAD's ratings are primarily based on the strong support the
bank receives from
its largest shareholder, the Banque Centrale des Etats d'Afrique
de l'Ouest
(BCEAO), which is the regional central bank for the West African
Economic and
Monetary Union (Union Economique et Monetaire Ouest-Africaine -
UEMOA in French)
and owns 45% of BOAD's capital. The ratings also reflect support
from the
regional member states (RMS) of the UEMOA, each of which owns 6%
of capital, as
well as from its non-regional member states, especially France
(AA/Stable; 4% of
capital).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating
drivers:
BOAD's shareholder's capacity to support reflects the average
rating of key
shareholders, BCEAO and Cote d'Ivoire (B / Positive), the only
RMS rated by
Fitch. The other RMS - Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Mali,
Niger, Senegal,
and Togo - are not rated by Fitch.
In the agency's view, the credit quality of BCEAO is
significantly higher than
that of individual RMS. This assessment reflects the Country
Ceiling for the
UEMOA (BBB-), largely based on the monetary arrangements with
France, and the
privileged access of BCEAO to hard currency resources. The
propensity of key
shareholders to support BOAD is also strong, given the role of
BOAD in the
financing of RMS; this translates into a one notch uplift.
In Fitch's view, due to the concentration of the banking
portfolio in the eight
countries of UEMOA, BOAD's operating environment presents a
number of risks.
These countries are characterised by high poverty, weak business
climate, low
level of human development and, for some of them, political
instability. Since
2011, three UEMOA countries went through civil wars or political
coups.
BOAD's capitalisation and leverage measures are more favourable
than peers, with
an adjusted equity to asset ratio of 40% and a debt to equity
ratio of 145.1% at
end-2014. Projected growth in lending will lead to a decrease in
capital
adequacy measures and to higher leverage, as new loans will
largely be funded by
debt; however, the ongoing capital increase, launched in 2013
and spread until
2023, will help maintain the equity to adjusted assets ratio
above 35% in the
next three years.
Based on Fitch's estimates, the average rating of BOAD's loan
portfolio is very
low speculative grade and impaired loans accounted for 3.3% of
portfolio at
end-2014. Across the portfolio, 64% of loans are extended to or
guaranteed by
the eight UEMOA sovereigns, for which BOAD enjoys preferred
creditor status; all
UEMOA's countries have an account at BCEAO which ensures that,
in case of stress
on public finances, priority will be given to the repayment of
BOAD's loans. As
a result, BOAD has never suffered any default on its loans to
UEMOA's
sovereigns.
Liquidity risk is well-controlled; the access of the bank to the
refinancing
window of the BCEAO provides an additional buffer. As BOAD is
not subject to
bank supervision, it has put in place policies to reduce
risk-taking; however,
the limits set are not conservative overall compared with peers,
especially in
loan impairment recognition and provisioning. In addition, BOAD
is exposed to
the risk of a devaluation of the CFA franc against the euro,
although in Fitch's
view, this scenario is unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the average
rating of key
shareholders will remain stable.
BOAD's ratings are driven by shareholder support. An upgrade
could follow a
significant improvement in the average credit quality of
UEMOAcountries, leading
to an improvement of BCEAO's capacity to support the bank.
While a reduction in the rating of individual RMS would not have
a direct impact
given their fairly low share in capital, a downgrade in the
country ceiling of
UEMOA would lead to a similar action on BOAD's ratings.
A devaluation of the CFA franc against the euro or any change in
monetary
agreements implying a lower support of France to UEMOA would
lead to a downgrade
of BOAD's ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions. In
particular, Fitch assumes that the average sovereign rating of
the seven
non-publicly rated countries of the UEMOA is very low
speculative grade. It also
assumes that the French treasury will honour its commitment to
provide liquidity
to BCEAO and preserve the convertibility of the CFA franc into
euro in the event
of a depletion of its international assets.
BOAD's rating committee was held on 21 May 2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 7530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
- Sources of information - The source(s) of information used to
assess this
(these) rating(s) were BOAD's financial statements, and other
information
provided by BOAD.
Applicable Criteria
Supranationals Rating Criteria (pub. 29 May 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.