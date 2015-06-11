(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) The implementation of bank ring-fencing
in the UK
continues a trend of dilution and flexibility by granting
additional, albeit
minor, concessions to the banks and remaining silent on the
important subject of
intra-group limits, says Fitch Ratings. The Prudential
Regulation Authority's
(PRA) concessions in their end-May statement follow earlier
watering-down of
proposed rules for ring-fenced banks (RFB) by the UK government,
which allowed
more activities to be included within the ring-fence.
Fitch believes that only six of the largest UK retail banks will
be subject to
the ring-fencing rules, and of these only HSBC and Barclays are
likely to have
significant operations outside the ring-fence. Ultimately, the
strength of the
ring-fence will have rating implications for the entities within
UK banking
groups.
The PRA's statement and near-final rules show that it is staying
with the
overall approach outlined in the October 2014 consultation.
However, by
clarifying that certain key aspects will be reviewed on a
case-by-case basis and
reminding the banks that it is possible to request waivers and
modifications,
the PRA has introduced additional flexibility. Banks may still
have some room
for manoeuvre because final rules will not be published until
3Q15 and banks
will have until 2019 to comply.
Core issues such as the 'large exposures limit' on intra-group
exposures between
an RFB and the rest of its group and intra-group dividends are
still open. UK
banks argue that they need clarity to plan for future group
treasury management
and capital allocation. Under EU rules, the PRA could elect to
limit large
exposures to 10% of a RFB's capital. We believe this tight limit
would
strengthen the ring-fencing and protect RFBs from riskier group
activities.
Banks requested clarification about what types of subsidiaries
can and cannot be
owned by an RFB. A prescriptive list of permitted activities
will not be
published by the PRA, rather banks will have the opportunity to
discuss
subsidiary business lines with it on a case-specific basis. This
could result in
a broader range of permitted activities for RFBs, helping to
diversify revenues
and simplify operational functions, but also widen the net to
include
higher-risk business lines.
HSBC indicated recently that it intends to widen the scope of
activities
included in its RFB. The over-riding guideline is that a
subsidiary should not
expose the RFB to any risk affecting its ability to provide core
activities in
the UK. The relative size of subsidiaries will also be
considered by the PRA
under its 'proportional' approach, especially if these are
undertaking
activities largely unrelated to the RFB's line of business.
RFBs must be able to take decisions independently and guidelines
for board
membership, risk management and internal audit arrangements aim
to achieve this.
Banks queried some of the board cross-membership restrictions
and the PRA
clarified that board membership rules do not apply to RFB
sub-groups. This will
make it easier for RFBs to fill the boards of their ring-fenced
subsidiaries and
affiliates.
Under its proportionality approach, the PRA can consider further
waivers to
governance arrangements, especially if compliance with the rules
proves to be
overly burdensome. Lloyds Banking Group is seeking a waiver on
the requirement
for its RFB, which will make up around 90% of the group, to have
a different
board of directors to that of its group. The PRA also clarified
that RFBs are
not prevented from relying on group services from other group
entities, which is
important if RFBs are to contain costs.
In our view, RFBs will still face some governance conflicts. The
rules allow for
some board members to be group employees, hold director
positions in other group
companies and independents can have occupied group positions
subject to some
restrictions. All board members can receive part of their
remuneration in the
form of listed shares in a group company. The practical
implementation of
governance rules will be important to ensure that the right
balance is struck
between achieving synergies between the RFB and the rest of its
group and
limiting the direct exposure, both financial and otherwise, to
improve the
resolvability of the group.
Fitch's prior comments on rating implications for RFBs are
available by clicking
on the Related Research link.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Alan Adkins
Senior Director
Credit Policy Group
+44 20 3530 1702
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
