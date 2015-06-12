(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 11 June 2015:
Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) Limited's class B, C, D and
E notes to 'D'
from 'C' and has as a result withdrawn their ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Following the recent acquisition of NHP, the borrower in the
transaction, by
Formation Capital (in partnership with Safanad and Court
Cavendish), the final
recovery determination transferred to the issuer's collection
account amounted
to GBP459.4m, only marginally higher by 0.4% than expected in
November 2014.
This amount is insufficient for the class B, C, D and E notes to
recover any
amounts of cash. The unrated class A notes suffered a loss of
9.6% of its
original amount of debt outstanding.
Fitch had previously downgraded the class B, C, D and E notes to
'C' from 'CC'
as default was inevitable, but that this outcome was being only
withheld as a
result of the delays caused by the disputes between notably the
swap providers
and the class A noteholders with regard to the allocation of
funds at issuer
level. As per the regulatory information services (RIS)
notification published
on 21 May 2015, Fitch understands that the parties involved have
reached a
settlement and the total application of funds was effectively
completed, thereby
leading to a default of the notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
N/A
SUMMARY OF CREDIT
Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) was a securitisation of 275 nursing
homes owned by
NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party operators
active in the UK
healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, a subsidiary of the
borrower group,
which accounts for around 85% of the estate).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julian Dupont
Director
+44 20 3530 1138
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stefan Baatz
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1134
Committee Chairperson
Olivier Delfour
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 21
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)
and Loans in
EMEA (pub. 10 Jun 2014)
here
Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations (pub. 22
Jul 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986275">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
