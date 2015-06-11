(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 11 (Fitch) HSBC's plan to redeploy
resources to Asia,
shrink its investment bank, and cut costs is unlikely to have a
positive rating
effect while being potentially negative over the long run, says
Fitch Ratings.
In particular, how HSBC manages its significant planned growth
in China and
south-east Asia could hurt the ratings if this leads to a higher
overall risk
profile and concentration.
The plan, announced as part of an Investor Update on 9 June,
reinforces an
earlier strategic plan from 2011 which was first updated in 2013
and focuses on
several key themes. These include a regional focus on Asia and
China, and
operating a diversified universal banking model with three
divisions of equal
weight - Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial
Banking, and Global
Banking and Market. Financial targets remain unchanged,
including a return- on-
equity target of above 10% based on a CET1 ratio of 12%-13% -
both figures were
adjusted earlier in the year.
The announced cost and capital reallocations would only provide
a positive
credit and ratings effect if HSBC outperforms on the execution
of its strategy
and at the same time boosts capitalisation significantly. In
terms of maximising
efficiencies, HSBC plans up to 25,000 job cuts - mainly from
reducing
back-office functions and through the use of digital
technologies and
automation. The cost savings will be reinvested, with the
overall cost base
remaining stable at USD32bn.
Positive factors are the plans to reduce a combined USD140bn in
risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) in the investment banking division through quicker
reduction of
legacy assets, selling assets that no longer meet their cost of
capital, and
focusing on transaction banking-type businesses and
multi-product and
multi-country relationships However, we view this as a natural
extension of
ongoing efforts to scale back investments that have become
overly capital
intensive.
HSBC confirmed that it would also exit Turkey and reduce its
operations in
Brazil to only a small presence, while holding on to its Mexican
business. The
capital released from the sales in Turkey and Brazil will be
used mainly to
finance growth in Asia, enhance transaction banking and building
key trade hubs
for example in places like Germany. HSBC has already retreated
from several
dozen retail markets since 2011, including India, Russia,
Colombia, Thailand and
South Korea. The bank is targeting an increase in investments of
USD180bn-230bn
in RWAs in the Pearl River Delta (PRD) in southern China and
ASEAN countries,
which will also involve quadrupling the PRD workforce over the
medium term.
Extracting more value from its global network and from
increasing the share of
international client revenues - which it quantified at USD22bn
or 40% of
revenues in 2014 - would be positive for HSBC, but there are few
details as yet
as to how this will be measured and accomplished. In this
regard, the bank
emphasised that maintaining a substantial US presence is most
critical for its
transaction banking operations which generated revenue of
USD16bn in in 2014.
