BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, June 16 (Fitch) High household leverage in
Thailand and
Malaysia remains a source of risk for both economies says Fitch
Ratings in its
Asia-Pacific Banks Chart of the Month reports on Thailand and
Malaysia. The
asset quality outlook is underpinned by the macroeconomic
environments in the
two countries, which are challenged by headwinds from China as
the economy there
slows and weighs on growth prospects across Asia.
However, larger commercial banks (as opposed to state policy
banks or non-bank
institutions) in both jurisdictions appear better-placed to
weather any asset
quality stress, due to their better-quality customer bases and
reasonable
capital and asset quality buffers.
Household debt/GDP in Thailand and Malaysia remain among the
highest in
south-east Asia at 86% and 88% respectively at end-2014. This is
despite slower
household credit growth in both countries over the past two
years. Thai
household debt accelerated rapidly in 2010-2013 in particular,
partly due to tax
breaks on vehicle and housing purchases, while growth in
Malaysia household debt
has been driven by favourable credit conditions and strong
consumer demand.
Growth in household lending has slowed more recently, to 6.5%
for Thailand and
9.9% for Malaysia in 2014 from 18.0% and 13.9% respectively in
2012. In
Malaysia, this has partly been due to successive regulatory
measures to curb
excessive household borrowing, particularly in personal
unsecured loans and
lower-income households.
Fitch views the slowdown in household debt growth as positive
from a
macroeconomic stability perspective as it helps to contain an
excessive build-up
of debt. However, household leverage is likely to remain high in
the short to
medium term as consumer loan demand is unlikely to be materially
below GDP
growth for both economies.
Increased leverage makes households more sensitive to
macroeconomic weakness,
and this has already had an effect on delinquencies for some
banks, especially
in Thailand. Further asset quality deterioration is likely and
will depend on
the outlook for economic growth and unemployment, with
lower-income households
being more vulnerable in both Malaysia and Thailand.
However, Fitch sees the commercial banks, particularly the
larger and more
diversified institutions, as having satisfactory buffers to cope
with the risks
associated with high household debt. In Malaysia's case,
moderate economic
growth and broadly steady employment conditions are likely to
continue to
support asset quality in the near term, but high household debt
could have
potential negative implications over the medium term if
macroeconomic conditions
were to worsen significantly. For Thailand, weaker economic
growth, escalating
delinquencies, and the exposure of some entities to vulnerable
lower-income
segments already contribute to a continued negative outlook for
the sector,
which could be exacerbated if the economy is very weak for a
prolonged period.
The full reports are available at www.fitchratings.com
clicking the links
in this media release.
