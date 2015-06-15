(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS
AG's (UBS,
A/Stable/F1) CHF10.8bn equivalent outstanding mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'
with Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows a legal and
organisational
restructuring of UBS and UBS Switzerland AG, the newly
established domestic
subsidiary of UBS (see Fitch's Rating Action Commentary 'Fitch
Assigns Ratings
to UBS Switzerland; Affirms UBS AG at 'A'' on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UBS's and UBS Switzerland's Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an
unchanged Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the maximum 86% asset
percentage (AP)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides
more protection
than the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.0%. The Stable Outlook on the
covered bonds
rating reflects that on UBS.
UBS has established a new subsidiary, UBS Switzerland, and
transferred the
businesses booked in its retail & corporate division and the
Switzerland-booked
business in its wealth management division to the new
subsidiary, on 14 June
2015, since when it has become operational. UBS Switzerland will
be responsible
for the residential mortgage business relevant for the covered
bonds programme.
A joint and several liability arrangement has been put in place,
under which UBS
Switzerland assumes a contractual joint and several liability
for all
contractual obligations of UBS outstanding at the time of the
asset and
liability transfer, including UBS`s mortgage covered bonds.
Fitch further understands from UBS that it will cease issuing
any covered bonds
under this programme as newly issued covered bonds would not
benefit from this
joint and several liability arrangement. Fitch has decided to
classify the
programme as being in wind-down. However, the agency has not
adjusted downwards
the D-Cap assessment for the programme, given its importance to
the issuer, with
many investors also being key investors in other debt
instruments of UBS.
Therefore it considers the risk of the issuer providing less
resources and
support for the programme as negligible.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) UBS's and UBS Switzerland's IDRs are downgraded by
three or more
notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the sum of notches
represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap is reduced by three or more notches; or
(iii) the AP that
Fitch considers in its analysis increases above the 'AAA'
breakeven level of
87.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
