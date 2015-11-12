(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 11 (Fitch) Asset-quality risks for Vietnam
banks are likely
to remain high despite new rules that help align
loan-classification standards
across banks, says Fitch Ratings in its latest Asia-Pacific
Banks Chart of the
Month report on Vietnam.
The gradual enforcement of asset classification based on data by
the Credit
Information Center (CIC) - a new arm set up by the State Bank of
Vietnam (SBV) -
should reduce discrepancy in loan classification standards
across Vietnam banks.
Beginning April 2015, Vietnam banks are required to classify
loan quality
according to the lowest rating assigned to each borrower by
creditors as
collated by the CIC.
This is a positive step, but long-standing asset-quality issues
in the system
remain unresolved, underlined by significant outstanding problem
loans, which
are understated by reported NPL ratios.
Recovery rates for bad debt sold to Vietnam Asset Management
Company (VAMC) have
been low, suggesting banks will continue to bear any potential
recovery
shortfall for these NPLs.
However, improved macroeconomic stability will likely help slow
new NPL
formation. A sustained improvement in the domestic property
sector - and
measures to increase foreign-property ownership - may also be
positive for
collateral recovery.
