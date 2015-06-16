(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Banks: What Investors Want to Know here HONG KONG, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special report that answers frequently asked questions on Chinese banks that were fielded during a series of investor meetings in the US in May 2015. The meetings were held with Fitch's heads of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, Asia-Pacific Corporates and China Banks. Fitch currently places China's banks on a Stable Rating Outlook, reflecting the agency's expectation of continued state support, which is the sole rating driver for Chinese bank Issuer Default Ratings. The Sector Outlook is Negative due to, among other things, concerns over loss-absorption buffers. The full report 'China Banks: What Investors Most Want to Know' is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Katie Chen Associate Director +86 10 8517 2135 Jack Yuan Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.