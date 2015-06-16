(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Banks: What Investors Want
to Know
here
HONG KONG, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special
report that
answers frequently asked questions on Chinese banks that were
fielded during a
series of investor meetings in the US in May 2015. The meetings
were held with
Fitch's heads of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, Asia-Pacific
Corporates and China
Banks.
Fitch currently places China's banks on a Stable Rating Outlook,
reflecting the
agency's expectation of continued state support, which is the
sole rating driver
for Chinese bank Issuer Default Ratings. The Sector Outlook is
Negative due to,
among other things, concerns over loss-absorption buffers.
The full report 'China Banks: What Investors Most Want to Know'
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.