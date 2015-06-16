(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects
Asia's emerging
market (EM) banking systems to be better positioned, although
not immune, to
currency risks as currency volatility increases due to rising US
interest rates
and slowing regional economic growth.
In a report released today, Fitch compares EM Asia's banking
systems currency
risks with those of other emerging market regions. Exposures
appear comfortable
based on the ratio of foreign-currency denominated loans to
total loans and loan
to deposit ratios. Greater currency flexibility and foreign
exchange reserve
accumulation also help mitigate EM Asia's exposure. However,
Asia's frontier
markets such as Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam are more exposed
than elsewhere
in the region.
There has, however, been a build-up of corporate (or non-bank
private sector)
external debt and overall financial system leverage, some of
which is in the
form of household debt. EM Asia countries rank above the global
EM average in
leverage, which is now also broadly comparable with past peaks.
Higher leverage
and, in particular, a combination of weaker currencies and lower
commodity
prices will increase the vulnerability of commodity producers
who borrowed in
hard currency. A knock-on impact on asset quality in the
domestic banking system
would be likely in that scenario, with current indicators
already beginning to
trend upwards from cyclical lows.
That said EM Asia banking systems are generally well-positioned
to absorb the
risks from increased currency weakness - those with greater
vulnerabilities
already have lower ratings. Bank loss-absorption buffers are
considered adequate
for most systems to offset expected developments in key metrics.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by
clicking the link in
this media release.
