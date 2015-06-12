(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Prolonged political uncertainty in
Turkey, which could
aggravate tensions over economic policy, would create additional
risks for the
country's banks, says Fitch Ratings. Slower economic growth,
lira depreciation,
higher interest rates and weaker investor sentiment towards
Turkey could all
weigh on banks' credit profiles. At the same time, our base case
is that the
deterioration in the operating environment will be moderate and
the banks have
capital and liquidity buffers to absorb mild shocks.
The banking sector's core and total capital ratios were a sound
12.9% and 15.1%
at end-April 2015. These ratios are likely to have fallen since
then due to the
depreciation of the lira against the US dollar. In a stress
scenario involving a
further 20% fall in the local currency, core ratios could weaken
by another
100bp. (Depreciation weakens capital ratios because it inflates
the
local-currency value of foreign-currency assets, while core
capital is entirely
lira-denominated). However, this is likely to be offset partly
by Turkish banks'
ongoing internal capital generation, and capital ratios should
remain sound, in
our view. These would only come under significant pressure in
case of material
loan losses.
Foreign-currency (FC) loans comprise 31% of the sector's total
lending. FC
lending to retail customers is prohibited and is limited in the
SME segment.
However, FC exposures comprise a large part of lending to the
corporate sector,
and this represents a considerable risk given the risk of
further lira
depreciation against major currencies.
To date in 2015, lira depreciation respectively against the US
dollar and the
euro has reached 15% and 9%. Fitch expects losses on these
exposures to
increase, in particular on loans to companies with no access to
FC earnings,
such as the construction and energy sectors. However, banks'
risks are partially
offset because some FC loans are made to exporters, or to
companies that are
parts of broader groups with access to FC revenues. Losses on
loans to more
exposed FC borrowers will be slow to materialise as many of
these facilities are
long term, and companies often take out short-term currency
hedges to support
upcoming payments.
If lira weakness leads to an interest-rate hike, this will hit
banks' margins
and capital. Margins will contract due to deposits repricing
faster than loans,
and capital would be impacted by negative revaluations of
securities portfolios.
However, narrower margins tend to be relatively short-lived in
Turkey as lira
loans reprice quickly (over two to three quarters, in most
cases) and the impact
of rates on securities books is softened by banks' large
holdings of
floating-rate and inflation-linked bonds.
Banks' external funding has increased rapidly in recent years,
rising to
USD176bn at end-1Q15, with a majority of this comprising
short-term borrowing. A
shift in investor sentiment towards Turkey, as political
uncertainty prevails
and US monetary tightening draws closer, could result in
significant pressure on
banks' FC liquidity. However, our base case remains that banks
will retain good
market access, with negative sentiment more likely to affect
pricing than
funding availability. Turkish banks' available FC liquidity
(funds placed under
the reserve option mechanism with the central bank; balances on
foreign
correspondent accounts; and maturing short-term currency swaps)
broadly matches
the USD80bn-85bn, which we estimate they would need to service
foreign debt
over 12 months in the extreme case of a complete market
shutdown.
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) last weekend lost
its
parliamentary majority for the first time in 13 years, resulting
in significant
uncertainty on the composition of the new government and
near-term economic
policy.
Contact:
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd.
26 Valovaya St.
Moscow 115054
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
