(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICCREA
Banca's
(BBB/Negative/bbb) planned subordinated Tier 2 debt issue
maturing in 2025 an
expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes have an original maturity date in 2025, with an issuer
call option in
2020. They will pay floating rate coupons every six months at
six month EURIBOR
+ 3.5% per annum until the reset date.
The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital under the Capital
Requirements Directive
(CRD) IV. They contain contractual loss absorption features,
which will be
triggered at the point of non-viability of the bank, with no
equity conversion
feature.
The notes can be redeemed in whole but not in part, at their
principal amount
together with interest accrued upon the occurrence of a change
in the regulatory
classification of the notes that would likely result in their
exclusion, in
whole, as Tier 2 capital of ICCREA Banca.
The subordinated notes will be transferable on the Luxemburg
Stock Exchange.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below ICCREA Banca's Viability
Rating (VR) of
'bbb', in accordance with Fitch's Global Bank Rating criteria.
The notching
includes one notch for loss severity and zero notches for
non-performance risk.
The one notch for loss severity reflects the below-average
recovery prospects
for the notes in case of non-viability. Fitch has applied zero
notches for
incremental non-performance risk, as the write-down of the notes
will only occur
once the point of non-viability is reached and there is no
coupon flexibility
prior to non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same factors
that may affect
ICCREA Banca's VR.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching
should Fitch change
its assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
