(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/FRANKFURT, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Warsaw's National Long-term rating at 'AAA(pol)' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-term rating of the
city's PLN4bn bond
programme and all bonds issued under it at 'AAA(pol)'.
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline
scenario regarding
the city's operating performance, and the city's high liquidity
buffer
supporting debt service. The ratings also take into account the
city's wealthy
and diversified economy, a strong tax base, and expected
stabilisation of direct
debt in 2015-2017. It also reflects growth of the city's
indirect debt and
pressure to increase operating spending.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects the city to maintain its operating balance at
about 7% of
operating revenue, above the average of 6.1% from 2010-2014.
This will be
supported by the city authorities' continued cost control
measures,
higher-than-average flexibility to limit operating expenditure
growth and
expected growth of the national economy.
Warsaw's investments in 2015-2017 could total PLN6bn - on
average 15% of annual
total expenditure - similar to 2012-2014 levels, as the city
prepares to roll
out investments under the 2014-2020 EU budget. Over 70% of
investment financing
may come from the city's current balance, cash reserves and
capital revenue,
limiting the city's debt financing needs. This is provided
Warsaw's
administration continues to be successful in obtaining
substantial EU grants to
fund its investment programme.
The city's strong liquidity buffer is a positive rating factor.
During 2014 the
city had on average PLN1.6bn of free cash available on its
accounts, which
exceeded annual debt service by 1.4x. Fitch expects liquidity to
be partially
absorbed by capex in 2015-2017, but should remain above PLN700m.
Fitch base case scenario expects Warsaw's direct debt for
2015-2017 to remain
moderate, at about 50% of current revenue. At end-2014, the
city's direct debt
amounted to PLN6bn or 50% of current revenue (2013: PLN5.9bn or
53%). Due to the
city's substantial cash levels, net direct debt was only
PLN3.8bn at end-2014 or
32% of current revenue.
Additional pressure on Warsaw's budget stems from compensation
payments to
individuals whose property was nationalised directly after World
War II. Between
2008 and 2014 the city paid out about a total of PLN1.1bn (with
35% funded from
the state budget). In 2015-2017 Fitch expects these compensation
payments to
remain in line with the average PLN300m of 2011-2012 and 2014. A
recent change
of law has granted Warsaw refunds of compensation payments of up
to PLN200m
annually from the National Reprivatisation Fund during
2015-2016. While this
does not solve the problem for the city, in Fitch views this
support should help
alleviate most of the pressure on the city's budget in this
period.
Due to the investments of municipal companies, Fitch expects the
city's indirect
debt to rise to about PLN2.9bn in 2017 from PLN2.4bn in 2014.
The city supports
essential projects mostly through long-term service agreements,
mainly with its
public transport companies. This may create considerable
pressure on operating
expenditure and limit the city's budget flexibility in the long
term.
The city's diversified and wealthy economy, with a gross
regional product per
capita at about 3x the national average, results in high tax
revenue (38% of
operating revenue in 2014). However, this also exposes the city
to economic
cycles, which is exacerbated by payments made into Poland's
equalisation
mechanism. Fitch expects the city's tax revenue to continue to
grow in
2015-2016, supported by forecast GDP growth of 3% per year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sustained deterioration of operating performance with an
operating margin below
3%, coupled with a declining cash buffer, and/or debt growth far
exceeding
projections, may lead to a negative rating action.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Warsaw will not face the requirement to
settle all at once
compensation payments to individuals for nationalising their
properties after
World War II, but that the settlement will be spread over a
number of years,
hence not threatening the city's finances.
Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU
regulations and
procedures when implementing investments projects co-financed by
the EU.
Otherwise, Warsaw will face the penalty of having to return a
substantial amount
of the previously received EU grants.
Fitch further assumes that the city will not face any major
compensation
payments to the contractors of the city's investments or
compensation for the
changes in the area's development plans approved by the city's
authorities, and
will not have to return substantial amounts of taxes received in
previous years
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(pol)' for National
ratings in Poland.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
