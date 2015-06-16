(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paris-based
Amundi Group's
(Amundi) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+',
Short-term IDR at 'F1'
and Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook on Amundi's Long-term IDR
is Stable.
The actions have been taken by Fitch in conjunction with a
broader traditional
investment manager industry review. For more commentary on the
broader sector
review, see 'Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manager
Review; Upgrades AMG
and Man; Revises Invesco to Positive', published today and
available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Fitch assigned initial ratings to Amundi on 22 April 2015 (see
'Fitch Assigns
Amundi Group 'A+' Long-term IDR; Outlook Stable'). All of
Amundi's key rating
drivers and sensitivities described at the time remain
unchanged.
Amundi Group is the parent holding company of Amundi, one of
Europe's largest
asset management firms. It was established in 2010 as a result
of the merger of
Credit Agricole S.A.'s (CA S.A.; A/Stable/F1, the publicly
listed company and
central body of Credit Agricole, CA, A/Stable/F1/a) and Societe
Generale's
(SocGen; A/Stable/F1/a) asset management operations.
At end-2014, Amundi had EUR866bn assets under management (AuM),
around 80% of
which was from its French businesses and the remainder from its
other European
(9%), Asian excluding Japan (6%), Japanese (3%) and other (3%)
businesses.
Amundi is 80% owned by CA S.A. and the remainder by SocGen.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's standalone assessment of the
company and
reflect its solid and increasing international franchise and
distribution
network, and its adequate risk management framework. They also
reflect the
company's strong profitability, acceptable asset performance,
sound liquidity
management and low adjusted balance sheet leverage.
The IDRs also take into account Amundi's fairly short track
record as a
standalone company, its reliance on the distribution network of
CA and SocGen
and the sensitivity of its profitability to market volatility.
Pressure on the
French money market fund industry, one of the group's key
product lines, is also
factored into the ratings.
The group's franchise is among the largest and most diversified
in Fitch's asset
manager peer group with a particularly strong presence in
euro-denominated money
market and fixed income funds. Since Amundi's franchise benefits
significantly
from AuM and well-established distribution channels linked to
its shareholders,
in our view, its independent franchise is smaller than its AuM
base would
suggest.
Profitability is sound. Adjusted operating and EBITDA margins
are in line with
peers and have benefited from positive net new money inflows
since 2012. Revenue
diversification by product and distribution channel is sound
while
cost-efficiency metrics compare well with peers.
Asset performance overall is acceptable with strong one- and
three-year
performances in many fixed income products offsetting somewhat
weaker
performances in some equity products.
We consider Amundi's risk control framework sound with limited
proprietary
risk-taking that is centralised and integrated into CA's risk
function. Seed
money exposure is higher than at many comparable peers but risk
is mitigated by
exposures mostly relating to low-risk money market funds with
the remainder
being well diversified.
Balance sheet leverage benefits from the absence of meaningful
third-party debt
and funding is almost exclusively sourced from CA S.A.. Balance
sheet leverage,
adjusted for the negative fair value of derivatives, is broadly
in line with
peers. Adjusted net cash flow leverage (adjusted net
debt/adjusted EBITDA) at
end-2014 was low at around 0.1x.
Amundi's Short-term IDR of 'F1' reflects the group's sound
standalone liquidity
but also the Short-term IDR of CA, as the provider of Amundi's
back-stop
liquidity. Market and liquidity risks are moderate. However,
Amundi's guaranteed
products and euro medium term notes issuance activities mean
that sound
liquidity management is crucial for its overall risk profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Amundi will
continue to report
sound profitability while maintaining acceptable gross and net
balance sheet
leverage.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Amundi's Support Rating of '1' reflects our view that support
from CA for Amundi
is extremely likely, if ever required.
As the manager of CA's insurance assets as well as an important
provider of
asset management products for CA's (and SocGen's) retail
networks, we view
Amundi as a core subsidiary for CA. In addition, considering the
return for CA
(Amundi's dividend pay-out ratio target is 45%), Amundi's
business model only
ties up limited amounts of regulatory capital and liquidity.
This results in
superior risk-adjusted returns (compared with CA's retail and
corporate banking
activities) and means that required resources to support Amundi,
if ever needed,
would be limited compared with CA's overall size.
Amundi accounted for just under 10% of CA's (and around 23% of
CA S.A.'s)
pre-tax profit in 2014 but for a significantly smaller
proportion of
risk-weighted assets at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
Amundi's IDRs are at the upper end of its asset manager peer
group. Upside
potential is therefore limited but could in the medium term
arise from franchise
improvements outside France, including stronger asset
performance of its
equities franchise, while maintaining current leverage and
capitalisation
levels.
Downside risks, also limited, could arise from sustained net new
money outflows
as a result of product underperformance, higher leverage or a
markedly increased
risk appetite for seed money or voluntary placements. A sizeable
operational or
reputational loss could also put downward pressure on ratings.
A downgrade of CA's Long-term IDR, while not automatically
leading to a
downgrade of Amundi, would nonetheless put pressure on Amundi's
Long-term IDR
given the close integration between the two entities in terms of
risk and
liquidity management as well as Amundi's reliance on CA's
distribution network.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating is sensitive to a change in the assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of CA to provide timely support for
Amundi. This might for
instance arise if the importance of savings products in CA's
overall strategy
diminishes or if CA's Long-term IDR is downgraded by two or more
notches, both
considered unlikely by Fitch.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=986454">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.