SINGAPORE, June 16 (Fitch) The continued slowdown and
rebalancing in China, high
corporate and household leverage in several economies, and
looming US rate rises
create a potentially challenging risk environment for emerging
Asia-Pacific
financial systems over the medium term, says Fitch Ratings.
Risk-channels for the region's banking systems are disparate.
Growing exposure
to China in key international centres such as Hong Kong and
Singapore, as well
as Macao and Taiwan, is a potentially significant risk factor in
these markets
as mainland growth slows and the economy rebalances away from
capital investment
growth.
China concentration is highest in Hong Kong, where it accounts
for 32% of
system-wide assets and where individual banks' exposure -
especially for
mainland subsidiary banks - can reach up to 9x their Fitch Core
Capital. In
Singapore, Fitch estimates that exposures total about 12% of
sector assets,
while in Taiwan the figure is 8%. For now, these Chinese
exposures have been
factored into ratings, however the future pace of growth
relative to capital
buffers will remain key rating drivers. This would lead to a
higher probability
of negative rating action if China exposures raise
asset-concentration levels
and/or become riskier without a commensurate strengthening of
capital buffers.
Second-order exposures related to the China rebalancing are also
notable in the
region, as the slowing economy feeds through to sustained lower
commodity prices
and reduced growth in trade and cross-border investment.
Countries with large
commodity export components such as Indonesia and Malaysia have
already seen
economic growth slow and currencies come under pressure. In
Malaysia, the
combination of slowing growth with high household debt could
result in pockets
of stress in the more vulnerable segments of the economy as the
credit cycle
turns.
Thailand, which is a net commodity importer, is less exposed to
a China
slowdown. But the country is facing a growth slowdown and a high
household debt
ratio. As such, Thailand's financial system is vulnerable if the
economic
environment deteriorates further.
Rising US interest rates adds to the risk environment, a
scenario which Fitch
expects by end-2015. Currency pressures have risen, especially
as monetary
authorities adjust policy to respond to weaker growth. Should
foreign-currency
exposures intensify rapidly and system buffers fall
concurrently, it would
elevate risks and raise the likelihood of negative rating
action.
That said, it is notable that Asian banking sectors are
relatively
well-positioned relative to other emerging market regions.
Exposure to
foreign-currency borrowings remains relatively low, as are
loan/deposit ratios,
signaling limited reliance on foreign and wholesale funding.
Relatively higher
foreign-exchange reserve accumulation in Asia also gives a level
of protection
to the region.
These topics will be among the focal points of discussion at the
Fitch Global
Banking Conference to be held in Hong Kong and Singapore on 17
June and 19 June,
respectively.
