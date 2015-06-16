(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aberdeen
Asset Management
Plc's (AAM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and
Short-term IDR at
'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Its
subordinated perpetual
cumulative notes are affirmed at 'BBB'
These actions have been taken by Fitch in conjunction with a
broader traditional
investment manager industry review. For more commentary on the
broader sector
review, see 'Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manager
Review; Upgrades AMG
and Man; Revises Invesco to Positive', published today and
available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs affirmation reflects AAM's strong profitability,
increased product and
geographical diversification, adequate capitalisation and low
leverage, as well
as its profile and track record as a traditional asset manager.
The ratings also
factor in the sluggish performance of some asset classes
compared with
benchmarks, the moderately negative trend in net assets under
management (AuM)
flows following challenging market dynamics and its effect on
earnings and
bottom-line profitability, as well as operational and
reputational risks, which
are common to the business model.
The integration of SWIP in 2014 has reinforced the group's
ability and track
record in successfully integrating its acquisitions. AAM now
benefits from a
higher AuM base, as well from enhanced earnings generation and
bottom-line
profitability following the implementation of cost efficiency
measures, while
SWIP's focus on the UK and developed markets helps mitigate the
group's
concentrations on certain regions and asset classes.
Capitalisation remains
adequate for the group's risk profile, and leverage is low with
a tangible
equity-to-tangible assets ratio of 8.7% and negative net debt
levels.
The ratings also take into account pressures of a changing
product mix and of
tighter margins in the acquired business, which may weaken the
group's margins
and efficiency metrics in the short-term. Further, challenging
asset performance
in certain regions that could undermine net AuM flows could also
act as a
negative rating driver.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AAM's USD500m perpetual cumulative subordinated instruments
receive 50% equity
credit and are rated three notches below the group's IDR, in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria for the "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 24 November 2014. A
hybrid instrument
with easily activated going-concern loss absorption would
normally be rated at
least three notches lower than the issuer's Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Positive rating pressure could be driven by continued increases
in net AuM
flows, further improvements in client, product and geographical
diversification,
stable earnings generation, and consistently low leverage.
Conversely, negative
downward pressure could arise if indebtedness and leverage
levels increase
materially, fund performance consistently deteriorates,
potentially increasing
AuM outflows, or if significant reputation issues emerge to
threaten Aberdeen's
franchise.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AAM's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect the company's IDR.
